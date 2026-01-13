AUSL Brings the Texas Volts to Round Rock as the State's Newest Women's Professional Sports Team

Published on January 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock, Texas - The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced Round Rock as the home of the Texas Volts, the state's newest women's professional sports team. The Volts will host their games at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Texas is synonymous with softball excellence at every level, and the Volts' home reflects that legacy. Strong fan support during AUSL games last summer confirmed the region's appetite for elite professional softball, while the fast-growing women's sports community provides a powerful platform for long-term growth.

Dell Diamond offers a world-class venue and fan experience, and AUSL is proud to partner with Reid Ryan and his team to establish a premier destination for the Volts. With Texas legends including GM Cat Osterman, Head Coach Ricci Woodard and recent Longhorn standout Mia Scott, the Volts are anchored in a region that lives and breathes the sport.

The team will be led by General Manager Cat Osterman, the legendary four-time All-American at the University of Texas and three-time Olympian, alongside Head Coach Ricci Woodard, who amassed an 878-521-2 (.627) record over 25 seasons at Texas State, mentoring 102 all-conference selections, 35 all-region honorees, and six NFCA All-Americans. In addition to Scott, the Volts' roster also features national team veterans Rachel Garcia and Dejah Mulipola, and former Oklahoma All-American Tiare Jennings amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

This announcement follows a breakout inaugural season fueled by sellout crowds across the country, record viewership and social engagement and a strategic investment by Major League Baseball, as well as an offseason featuring expansion to six teams and a multi-year renewal of its media rights agreement with ESPN.

The Volts will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9. The full Volts 2026 schedule can be found below. Fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members beginning today at 11:00am CT. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL's inaugural season in 2025 featured a touring model that brought games to 12 locations across the country, which included a four-game series at Dell Diamond that were among the highest-attended AUSL games anywhere in the country. Today's announcement marks a major milestone as AUSL transitions to a city-based professional softball league. After evaluating numerous potential markets against a comprehensive set of criteria, each AUSL host city was ultimately selected for its authentic connection to softball, demonstrated support for women's sports, access to professional-caliber facilities and ability to serve as a long-term home for professional teams. Together, these markets reflect the nationwide resonance of softball and AUSL's commitment to building a league rooted in community, culture, and competitive excellence.

"Texas is synonymous with softball excellence at every level, and the thousands of fans that came out to enjoy the AUSL last summer proved to us that this was a market that could support a full-time franchise," said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. "With a world-class venue at Dell Diamond and a fast-growing sports community, this market gives the Volts the platform to thrive and connect with fans who already live and breathe the game."

"Athletes Unlimited Softball League has been an exceptional market partner to Express baseball and expanding our relationship in 2026 to house the Texas Volts is a natural next step," Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO Reid Ryan said. "The energy and enthusiasm for softball in Central Texas was on full display in 2025 and we're excited to build on that momentum at Dell Diamond."

"As the Sports Capital of Texas, it's only fitting that we house the highest level of professional softball in Round Rock," Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan said. "Dell Diamond has been a cornerstone of our community for over 25 years and the addition of the Texas Volts further strengthens its remarkable legacy."

For more information, follow @theauslofficial and visit theausl.com.

About Athletes Unlimited:

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Athletes Unlimited owns and operates professional women's softball, volleyball, and basketball leagues featuring world-class competition and fan experience, and stands out as an organization driven by the athletes that play in the leagues, with athlete representation on the company's board of directors, each league led by a Player Executive Committee, and players sharing in long-term profits of the company, all while being proactive in shaping policies supporting the women that play in the league. Athletes Unlimited is the first professional sports league to be organized as a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit AUProSports.com.

###

2026 TEXAS VOLTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

(As of 1/13; All Games Subject to Change)

DATE: VISITING TEAM: HOME TEAM: LOCATION:

Tuesday, June 9 Texas Volts OKC Spark Edmond, OK

Wednesday, June 10 Texas Volts OKC Spark Edmond, OK

Thursday, June 11 Texas Volts OKC Spark Edmond, OK

Saturday, June 13 Texas Volts Carolina Blaze Durham, NC

Monday, June 15 Texas Volts Carolina Blaze Durham, NC

Thursday, June 18 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Friday, June 19 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Saturday, June 20 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Sunday, June 21 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Tuesday, June 23 Chicago Bandits Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Wednesday, June 24 Chicago Bandits Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Friday, June 26 Portland Cascade Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Saturday, June 27 Portland Cascade Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Sunday, June 28 Portland Cascade Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Tuesday, June 30 Texas Volts Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT

Wednesday, July 1 Texas Volts Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, July 4 Texas Volts Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL

Sunday, July 5 Texas Volts Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL

Monday, July 6 Texas Volts Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL

Friday, July 10 Carolina Blaze Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Saturday, July 11 Carolina Blaze Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Monday, July 13 Carolina Blaze Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Tuesday, July 14 OKC Spark Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Wednesday, July 15 OKC Spark Texas Volts Round Rock, TX

Friday, July 17 Texas Volts Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR

Saturday, July 18 Texas Volts Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR

2026 TEXAS VOLTS ALPHABETICAL ROSTER

(As of 1/13; Roster Subject to Change)

PLAYER NAME: POSITION: HOMETOWN: COLLEGE:

Aliyah Binford Pitcher New Braunfels, Texas Ole Miss

Rylie Boone Outfielder Owasso, Okla. Oklahoma

Ciara Briggs Outfielder Yorba Linda, Calif. LSU

Ally Carda Pitcher Sacramento, Calif. UCLA

Danieca Coffey Outfielder Richwood, Texas LSU

Alyssa Denham Pitcher Alvin, Texas Arizona

Michaela Edenfield Catcher Sneads, Fla. Florida State

Rachel Garcia Pitcher Palmdale, Calif. UCLA

Tiare Jennings Infielder San Pedro, Calif. Oklahoma

Amanda Lorenz Outfielder Moorpark, Calif. Florida

Dejah Mulipola Catcher Garden Grove, Calif. Arizona

Sierra Romero Infielder Murrieta, Calif. Michigan

Mia Scott Infielder Angleton, Texas Texas

Kelsey Stewart-Hunter Infielder Wichita, Kan. Florida

The AUSL will host a Texas Volts launch event on Tuesday, January 20 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT at Inn Cahoots (1221 E. 6th St, Austin, TX), where local press will have the opportunity to speak with AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng, Volts General Manager and softball icon Cat Osterman, Volts Head Coach Ricci Woodard, former Texas National Champion and Volts infielder Mia Scott and Volts outfielder Amanda Lorenz. There will also be a fan event later that evening at 1972 Pub (2530 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX) beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.