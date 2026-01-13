Spring Schedule for College Games at Constellation Field Announced

January 13, 2026

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field will again host multiple collegiate baseball games during the spring of 2026, including the Bregman Cares Classic from February 6-7, Purdue's Opening Weekend Series against Portland from February 13-15 and five games for the University of St. Thomas, first on February 17, then a three-game series from April 2-3 and a single game on April 14.

The Bregman Cares Classic will feature four schools, including Galveston College, Ranger College, Wharton County Junior College and Howard College. Admission is free but attendees must claim a voucher for entry here. Parking is free and gates will open 30 minutes before the start of the first game.

2026 Bregman Cares Classic Schedule:

Friday, February 6

2 pm - Galveston vs. Ranger

6 pm - Wharton vs. Howard

Saturday, February 7

11 am - Galveston vs. Howard

2 pm - Wharton vs. Ranger

The Purdue Boilermakers return to Constellation Field to begin their season, taking on the University of Portland for four games across three days from February 13-15. Tickets for each game are available for purchase here and range from $13 - $15 for general admission tickets, with children ages three and under receiving free admission. Weekend packages are also available for $35, and parking is $7 per day per car. Gates open 30 minutes prior to the start of the first game each day.

Purdue Opening Weekend Schedule:

Friday, February 13

3:30 pm - Gates open

4:00 pm - First pitch

Saturday, February 14 (Doubleheader)

11:30 am - Gates open

12:00 pm - First pitch of Game One

30 minutes after completion of Game One - First pitch of Game Two

Sunday, February 15

11:30 am - Gates open

12:00 pm - First pitch

Finally, the University of St. Thomas will play five total games at Constellation Field this spring. Tickets for all five games will be $13 and can be purchased online here. Parking is free for all St. Thomas games at Constellation Field.

2026 St. Thomas Schedule at Constellation Field:

Tuesday, February 17 vs. East Texas Baptist University

5:30 pm - Gates open

6:00 pm - First pitch

Thursday, April 2 vs. LeTourneau University

5:30 pm - Gates open

6:00 pm - First pitch

Friday, April 3 vs. LeTourneau University (Doubleheader)

11:30 am - Gates open

12:00 pm - First pitch of Game One

30 minutes after completion of Game One - First pitch of Game Two

Tuesday, April 14 vs. Trinity University

5:30 pm - Gates open

6:00 pm - First pitch







