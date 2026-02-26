Center Field Cinema Presented by Houston Methodist Returns on March 20

SUGAR LAND, TX - The first Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist of the 2026 season returns to Constellation Field on Friday, March 20.

Constellation Field will have a showing of 'Zootopia 2' on the Texas-sized videoboard for the first Center Field Cinema of the year. Admission and parking are both free but attendees must claim a ticket here for entry. Gates will open at 6 pm and the movie will commence at 6:30 pm.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and folding chairs to sit on the field if they wish or they may sit in the main seating bowl. The third-base concession stand will also be open with a menu including water, soda, popcorn, hot dogs and more.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express on Friday, March 27. Full season, half season and 10-game plans are available for the 2026 season.







