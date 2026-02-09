Space Cowboys Announce Special Ticket Packages for 2026

Published on February 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - With the 2026 season approaching, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are offering several new and returning ticket packages for the upcoming year, including the new Military Value Plan (MVP), Axis+ and Ballpark Pass, and the return of Silver Stars Club and Orion's Kids Club.

Memberships to Orion's Kids Club and Silver Stars Club, as well as the Military Value Plan, are all on sale now and can be purchased here or by calling (281) 240-4487 from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Axis+ memberships and Ballpark Passes will go on sale later this month, which gives access to tickets before single-game tickets go on sale.

The Military Value Plan is the Space Cowboys way to say 'thank you' to the brave men and women who serve and have served our country. Designed exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families, this plan includes tickets to every Thursday home game while delivering extreme savings, flexible ticket options and exclusive Space Cowboys gear that is not available anywhere else. MVP holders can also exchange their unused tickets for any Sunday through Thursday game.

Axis+ is a brand-new, family centric membership that provides access to all Space Cowboys baseball events and Space Cowboys sponsored special events. Designed for families, Axis+ includes tickets to all Sugar Land home games in the Grassland area with the option to upgrade to the seating bowl starting at $299 for four people. Plus, memberships include access to other Space Cowboys hosted events at Constellation Field, including Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Additional benefits include parking for all events, exclusive meet-and-greet entry for special characters at Constellation Field and exclusive experiences. Axis+ members will also have special access to a family concessions menu with discounted items.

Additionally, the Space Cowboys are offering the Ballpark Pass in 2026, which includes tickets to all 75 home games in the Grassland area for just $79.

Silver Stars Club is available to fans ages 55 and up and includes tickets to all 13 Tuesday home games, the ability to exchange unused tickets for any Sunday through Thursday game and a free drink for every Tuesday home game. Packages start at just $65, and Silver Stars Premium packages are also available which include tickets for Opening Night and June 27.

Orion's Kids Club returns for 2026 for kids ages four to 12 and includes tickets to 13 Sunday home games, exclusive Kids Club events, front-of-the-line access for Kids Run the Bases and the ability to exchange unused tickets for Sunday through Thursday games.

Along with these special ticket packages, the Space Cowboys are utilizing a new, streamlined verification system for discounted tickets for students, teachers, first responders and health care professionals for all home games. Information on discounted tickets can be found here and will be available for purchase when single-game tickets go on sale.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express on Friday, March 27. Full season, half season and 10-game plans are available for the 2026 season.







