Cosmic Baseball Returns to Constellation Field in 2026

SUGAR LAND, TX - Cosmic Baseball, the glow-in-the-dark baseball experience produced by the Tri-City Chili Peppers, is returning to Constellation Field on September 25 and 26.

After selling out both nights at Constellation Field as part of their first tour in 2025, the Chili Peppers will be back at the home of the Space Cowboys on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 as part of the 2026 Cosmic Takeover Tour. The eye-popping Cosmic Experience is a first-of-its-kind baseball game played under stadium-grade black lights, with players using glow-in-the-dark bats, baseballs, jerseys and more to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery for both games at Constellation Field by going to chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic-lottery. Lottery winners will be notified by February 20 if they have been selected. Fans can guarantee seats by purchasing one of the specialty group areas at Constellation Field, which can be reserved online here.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black lights in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Constellation Field tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com. Media can contact Jen Bryan at jen@chilipeppersbaseball.com for all inquiries.

