Sacramento River Cats Unveil

Published on February 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

West Sacramento, CA - The Sacramento River Cats today announced the launch of the River Cats Festival of Baseball, a season-long marketing campaign that transforms each homestand into a uniquely curated music-festival-style experience, celebrating the spirit, culture and community that defines Sacramento.

From Farm-to-Fork to Aftershock, Country in the Park to neighborhood markets and cultural celebrations, this city thrives on shared experiences. The River Cats Festival of Baseball builds on that legacy, reframing a traditional 75-game home schedule into 13 distinct homestands, each with its own theme, personality and vibe. Each week's experience is anchored by a Saturday night theme event, with elements woven throughout the entire homestand, including giveaways, food and beverages, in-game entertainment, and fan engagement.

"Sacramento is a festival city at heart," said Sacramento River Cats President/COO Chip Maxson. "The Festival of Baseball reflects who we are as a community and how our fans live, connect and celebrate together. It's about music, food, culture and community staged around the game of baseball. Every homestand has its own energy, and we're inviting fans to experience Sutter Health Park not just as a ballpark, but as the ultimate summer festival destination."

The River Cats Festival of Baseball officially opens its gates Friday, March 27 with Opening Night. Each weekly lineup also features recurring promotions including:

Toyota Two-For-Tuesdays

Value-seekers can enjoy two-for-one concessions menu items, $2 hot dogs and novelty ice cream, plus select two-for-one ticket offers.

Bogle Wine Wednesdays

Fans looking to mix it up midweek can enjoy a toast to local wine country featuring $2 off all Bogle Wines throughout the stadium and a rotating Froze Flavor of the Month at the Bogle Family Vineyard Cart, served in a special souvenir cup.

Taps and Trivia Thursdays

Built for beer lovers, Taps and Trivia Tuesdays feature interactive in-game trivia and special pricing including $9.16 rotating 16-ounce local taps at the Beer Garden, Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, and $5 16-ounce domestic draft selections at all main concession stands.

SMUD Orange Fridays

Orange Fridays celebrate the River Cats affiliation with the San Francisco Giants as the team takes the field in signature orange Sactown uniforms. Fans can enjoy an all-new happy hour and live music in the Beer Garden, from gates to first pitch, with $3 off select pours including beer, wine, cocktails, and mocktails. Also new in 2026, giveaways will be available for the first 2,500 fans every Friday, including:

3/28 - Dinger Building Blocks Set

4/10 - Kirk Rueter T-Shirt

4/24 - River Cats Crewneck

5/8 - Dinger Lafufu

5/22 - Bryce Eldridge Bobblecard (Presented by Toyota)

6/5 - River Cats Visor

6/26 - Will Clark T-Shirt

7/10 - Bryce Eldridge T-Shirt

7/24 - Carson Whisenhunt Bobblehead

8/7 - River Cats Camo T-Shirt

8/21 - River Cats Lunch Box

9/4 - River Cats Hawaiian Shirt

9/18 - Victory Dinger Bobblehead

Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays

Saturday is the main stage anchor of every homestand, perfect for all fans. The signature night features a unique theme night with elements reflected across the games' activations. Each Saturday offers a Family Fun Pack with an exclusive River Cats theme night item, a Chef's Item of the Game served at Bridges Grille, and postgame fireworks presented by Sutter Health, set to a soundtrack that amplifies the night's theme.

Kids Rule Sundays

Designed for the next generation of fans, Sundays include Dinger's Kids Club lawn tickets, kids-focused promotions, pregame player autographs, postgame run-the-bases, and a Five-For-Three Kids Value Menu featuring five value priced kids items for just $3 each at all main concession stands, or bundle them all with the $15 Kids Box where available.

Homestand Themes

For the first time ever, the River Cats season will be framed by thirteen unique homestand themes. Each homestand presented as a "set" leaning into the main stage Saturday night theme with elements incorporated throughout the entire homestand. Themes include Dinger's House Party to kick off the season Mar 27-29, followed by Play it Again Apr 7-12, bringing back Giants Legend Kirk Rueter for a fan meet & greet. Additional homestands include Pals & Confidants highlighted by Pride Night, Golden Girls Night and Dinger's Birthday, and Wild West Aug 4-9, featuring a country revival week with a camo t-shirt giveaway and the return of Wild West Night. The finale concludes with That's All Folks Sep 15-20 for a week-long high-energy, cartoon-style celebration of all things River Cats and Sacramento. View the full lineup of all thirteen at rivercats.com/festivalofbaseball.

Theme Nights

Individual theme nights are back and bigger than ever, blending returning fan favorites with an exciting slate of brand-new experiences. Beloved staples include four Dorados de Sacramento games- highlighted by Hispanic Heritage Night as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión©- along with AANHPI Night, Pride Night, Star Wars Night, Christmas in July, Wild West Night, and Harry Potter Night. New to the lineup this season are Peanuts Night, Toy Story Jersey Night, Love Sacramento Night, Princess Night, DC Comics Night, Golden Girls Night, Summerween (Halloween in the summer), Margaritaville Night, and Looney Tunes Night, giving fans of all ages even more reasons to celebrate at the ballpark.

For tickets, promotional schedules and more information on the River Cats Festival of Baseball, visit rivercats.com.







