Reno Aces to Host Free Fan Fest on Saturday, March 7th

Published on February 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - With Spring Training beginning this week and the 2026 season right around the corner, the Reno Aces are excited to announce the return of Fan Fest presented by News 4 NBC, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net next month.

Set for Saturday, March 7 th, Reno Aces Fan Fest is free to the public with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m.

"We're excited to welcome our incredible Aces family back to Greater Nevada Field for the 2026 Reno Aces Fan Fest," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Fan Fest is our first chance of the year to reconnect with our fans, celebrate the return of baseball to Northern Nevada and is a great way to kickstart the year as we get ready for another exciting season of Aces baseball."

To stay up to date with all things Fan Fest, including announcements and highlights, click HERE.

Event Highlights

Activities

2026 magnet schedule giveaway (while supplies last)

Free raffle entry for all fans in attendance to win Aces prize packs, tickets and more!

Concourse activities including yard games in partnership with Rolling Recreation

Face painting and balloon animal stations

VIP Ballpark Tours

Season Member/Loyalty Boot Camp upstairs in The Club

Select-A-Seat for the 2026 season

Single-Game tickets on sale

Open enrollment for Archie's Kids Club

Access to the field to play catch (weather permitting)

Merchandise

"Sidewalk Sale" with discounts in the Team Shop

Food and Beverage

Some of the new food and beverage for the upcoming season will be available for purchase

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27 th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.