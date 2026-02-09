Reno Aces to Host Free Fan Fest on Saturday, March 7th
Published on February 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - With Spring Training beginning this week and the 2026 season right around the corner, the Reno Aces are excited to announce the return of Fan Fest presented by News 4 NBC, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net next month.
Set for Saturday, March 7 th, Reno Aces Fan Fest is free to the public with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m.
"We're excited to welcome our incredible Aces family back to Greater Nevada Field for the 2026 Reno Aces Fan Fest," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Fan Fest is our first chance of the year to reconnect with our fans, celebrate the return of baseball to Northern Nevada and is a great way to kickstart the year as we get ready for another exciting season of Aces baseball."
To stay up to date with all things Fan Fest, including announcements and highlights, click HERE.
Event Highlights
Activities
2026 magnet schedule giveaway (while supplies last)
Free raffle entry for all fans in attendance to win Aces prize packs, tickets and more!
Concourse activities including yard games in partnership with Rolling Recreation
Face painting and balloon animal stations
VIP Ballpark Tours
Season Member/Loyalty Boot Camp upstairs in The Club
Select-A-Seat for the 2026 season
Single-Game tickets on sale
Open enrollment for Archie's Kids Club
Access to the field to play catch (weather permitting)
Merchandise
"Sidewalk Sale" with discounts in the Team Shop
Food and Beverage
Some of the new food and beverage for the upcoming season will be available for purchase
The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27 th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
