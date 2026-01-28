Aces Commit to 20-Year Extension in Reno

Published on January 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will remain in Reno for the foreseeable future following a new agreement between the Aces' ownership group and the City of Reno. The agreement was voted for unanimously by the Reno Redevelopment Agency Wednesday morning.

With the deal, the Aces are committed to staying in Reno until 2049 as well as a $40 million investment into the stadium and surrounding area in exchange for receiving full ownership of the ballpark from the city.

"Reno has proven to be an outstanding long-term home for the Aces," said Reno Aces Owner Herb Simon. "This agreement reflects our confidence in the community, our partnership with the City of Reno, and our belief in the role this ballpark plays in the continued vitality of downtown. By committing through 2049 and investing significantly in the facility and surrounding area, we're ensuring that this remains a first-class venue for fans, players, and the community for decades to come."

The original stadium usage agreement was signed in 2007 moving the Aces from Tucson to Northern Nevada in 2009. In 2012-13, there was a resettlement period altering the original agreement, but the stadium remained a publicly owned and privately operated facility.

The new agreement signed Wednesday gives the Aces full responsibility for all operations, maintenance, capital repairs and upgrades of the stadium. The stadium will be managed in compliance with rules and regulations of Major League Baseball's PDL, and in accordance with all applicable state/local regulations.

Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein added "this agreement provides long-term certainty for the Aces, our fans, and the City of Reno. Full ownership of the ballpark allows us to move faster and invest smarter-whether that's fan experience upgrades, facility improvements, or ensuring we continue to meet and exceed Major League Baseball standards. Most importantly, it guarantees that Reno Aces baseball remains a cornerstone of this community through 2049."

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.