Greater Nevada Field to Host America 250 Featuring California Collegiate League All-Stars on July 4th

Published on January 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev.  - Greater Nevada Field will host America 250 on July 4th including Independence Day baseball featuring the California Collegiate League (CCL) All-Stars. The event will honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence Day. In addition to the all-star game, there will be pre-game festivities on the plaza as well as the biggest fireworks show of the year postgame.

"Hosting America250 at Greater Nevada Field featuring the CCL All-Star Game on July 4 is a powerful combination of baseball, country, and community all coming together," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "The day will represent a moment for us to reflect on our nation's history, the freedoms we share, and the generations who came before us all while enjoying America's Pastime on the field. Bringing people together through baseball for this historic celebration feels especially meaningful, and we're proud to be part of honoring America's past, present and future."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Reno Aces to host the California Collegiate League All-Star game as part of the America250 celebration at Greater Nevada Field," said CCL Executive Director Aaron Milam. "The California Collegiate League has long served as a steppingstone for collegiate players aspiring to reach professional baseball, and this event highlights that development pipeline from summer ball to the minor leagues and beyond. It's a privilege for our league to be included in such a meaningful celebration of America's pastime, and we're grateful for the opportunity to bring our players, coaches, staff, and fans together with the Reno community to commemorate of our nation with a great evening of baseball."

Tickets will be available pre-sale for Reno Aces' season members to claim beginning Tuesday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, January 29th at 11:59 p.m.. Tickets will go live to the public on Friday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m.. For more information or questions, please call the ticketing office at (775) 334-7000.

This America 250 Nevada event and partnership with the CCL ensures baseball will be played and fireworks will be launched in the heart of Downtown Reno for Fourth of July even though the Aces will be on the road for the holiday weekend for the first time since the 2021 season.

This event at Greater Nevada Field is an official event of America 250 Nevada.

About America250 Nevada

America250 Nevada is the state of Nevada's official effort aligning with the America250 initiative to commemorate the nation's 250 th Anniversary in 2026. America250 Nevada will work to celebrate the anniversary of the nation's founding by recognizing the diverse contributions of Nevadans while promoting civic education and engagement. To learn more, visit www.america250nv.org.

About the California Collegiate League

The California Collegiate League (CCL) is a premier college summer baseball destination, founded in 1993. Ten teams canvas the golden state of California from Orange County in Southern California to the Sonoma Valley in Northern California. For more information on the CCL, visit www.calsummerball.com.

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27 th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from January 26, 2026

Greater Nevada Field to Host America 250 Featuring California Collegiate League All-Stars on July 4th - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.