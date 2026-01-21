Greater Nevada Field to Host Job Fair for Upcoming Reno Aces Season on Saturday, January 24

WHAT: The Reno Aces are hiring for the 2026 season and will be hosting an in-person job fair for positions in multiple departments.

WHO: Local residents with enthusiasm and want to be a part of the Reno Aces season.

WHEN: Saturday, January 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Greater Nevada Field in the 250 Lounge, upstairs at the ballpark. Signage will be displayed to help prospective job seekers find the correct location.

WHY: The Reno Aces are looking to fill part-time positions for the upcoming 2026 season. Team representatives will conduct on-the-spot interviews during the hiring event.

Available Positions Include:

50/50 Raffle Seller Parking Attendant Promo Team Mascot Custodian Ticket Agent Grounds Crew Guest Services: Ushers, Security, Traffic

HOW: Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees are encouraged to submit an online application in advance at RenoAces.com to streamline their visit.

Professional Sports Catering, powered by Levy, will also be on site during the events to conduct interviews for Food and Beverage.

PARKING: Parking will be available at the Ballpark Lane Garage, across from Greater Nevada Field on 2nd Street. Access to this lot is on Ballpark Lane, across the street from the Marriot Courtyard Hotel.

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners for Opening Day. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call the ticket office at (775) 334-7000.







