Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2026 Season
Published on January 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - January 28, 2026 - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2026 job fair Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark.
This event offers job seekers the opportunity to join the team that makes gamedays and events at Southwest University Park memorable for fans and visitors alike. A wide variety of part-time, seasonal, and event-based positions will be available, including roles in:
Guest Services
Cleaning Crew
Facilities Maintenance Technicians
Stadium Operations Assistants
Retail
Ushers
Ticket Takers
Cash Room Attendants
Parking Lot Attendants
Grounds Crew
Security
Game Day Entertainment Staff
Kids Playground Attendants
50/50 Raffle Sellers
Bat Boy/Clubhouse
Hiring managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates of all skill levels who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply and must be able to pass a background check.
Interested individuals should bring copies of their resumes, come dressed to impress, and be prepared for on-site interviews. Representatives from various departments will be available to answer questions and provide details about open positions.
Southwest University Park, the El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment are proud to be equal-opportunity employers.
Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), the official food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park, will be conducting a job fair on Feb. 7.
PSC is hiring for the following positions:
Cooks
Prep Cooks
Cashiers
Concessions Runners
Restaurant Servers
Restaurant Runners
Banquet Servers
Banquet Runners
Bartenders
Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair at www.compassgroupcareers.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from January 28, 2026
- OKC Comets Announce Special Promotions, Theme Nights, Group Offers and Giveaways for 2026 Season - Oklahoma City Comets
- Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2026 Season - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Astros Announce 2026 Space Cowboys Coaching Staff - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2026 Season
- El Paso Chihuahuas Announce 2026 Manager and Coaching Staff
- Chihuahuas & Locomotive Partner with Vista Markets and Mustard Seed Café to Launch Holiday Food Drive
- Banana Ball Is Coming to Southwest University Park in 2026
- Bouts at the Ballpark Presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law Returns this Saturday