OKC Comets Announce Special Promotions, Theme Nights, Group Offers and Giveaways for 2026 Season

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets open the 2026 season in less than two months with a full schedule of unique special promotions, fun theme nights, group offers and weekly promotions ranging from Bluey to Harry Potter, military appreciation to Route 66, musicals to video games, Bark in the Park to Fireworks Fridays and more.

Single-game tickets for all 75 of the Comets' home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. New this season, seats in section 120 will be just $9 for all home games. Additionally, all single-game ticket prices will either remain the same or decrease for the 2026 season.

The Comets' 2026 season opens at 7:05 p.m. Friday, March 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with Friday Night Fireworks scheduled to follow the Opening Night game. Fans can secure their tickets now for popular theme nights or game dates by purchasing group tickets, hospitality spaces or season tickets at okccomets.com/tickets or (405) 218-1000.

The Comets' 2026 promotional calendar includes the following (subject to change):

$2 Tuesdays

Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products.

Friday Night Fireworks

Fireworks are scheduled to follow each of the Comets' 13 Friday night home games throughout the season. Additionally, fireworks will also follow the Comets' game on Saturday, July 4.

Family Sundays

Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for Sunday games. Following the games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Giveaway Nights

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on these dates will receive the following items:

- Saturday, March 28 - Comets hat

- Friday, April 24 - Los Angeles Dodgers poster

- Saturday, May 23 - Y2K bucket hat

- Friday, July 3 - Comets luggage tag

- Friday, July 31 - Harry Potter scarf

- Saturday, Aug. 1 - Player bobblehead TBA presented by Lime

First Responders Night/Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum Celebration - April 10

First responders will be recognized for their service to the community as the Comets recognize the anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. First responders who assisted in the aftermath of the bombing will be honored on the field and representatives from the Oklahoma City Police Department, EMSA and Oklahoma City Fire Department are scheduled to throw out first pitches before the game. A parade of emergency vehicles will travel around the warning track pregame and representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will assist with the pregame ceremony. The Comets will take the field wearing the team's City Celebration jerseys and 405 area code hats and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Bluey Night - April 11

Special guests Bluey and Bingo return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after their popular debut in 2025 and will be on hand for photo opportunities with fans. Special ticket packages will be available for meet-and-greet sessions to be announced at a later date.

Dodgers Celebration Night/OU vs. OSU Night- April 24

Celebrate Oklahoma City's 12-year affiliation with the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers during an evening commemorating the franchise's recent success. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Dodgers-themed poster. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game. This is also OU vs. OSU Night with crimson or orange hats available for fans who purchase group tickets. Stay tuned for additional information on these special ticket packages and please contact (405) 218-1000 or groups@okccomets.com with questions.

Musical Theater Night - April 25

Join in sing-alongs, watch special live performances and let your inner star shine during this evening honoring musicals, theater and stars in the making.

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka - May 5 and Sept. 8

Dogs are welcome to join their owners in attending these popular Comets' games. Owners will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okccomets.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium. Additionally, for every Tito's drink sold to guests 21 and older all season long, $1 will be donated to Bella SPCA (up to a $2,000 donation). The May 5 game also includes a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Star Wars Night - May 9

Players and coaches will wear Star Wars-inspired jerseys on the field that will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds to benefit Niagara Cares. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into the Star Wars universe throughout the night. A drone show featuring illuminated and synchronized drones creating choreographed shapes in the night sky will follow the game.

Mother's Day Celebration - May 10

Bring mom out to the ballpark to celebrate Mother's Day with a special ticket package to be announced.

Y2K Weekend - May 22-24

Enjoy nostalgia from the turn of the century during this entire weekend dedicated to the early 2000s. On Saturday, May 23, gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans to the game receive a Comets bucket hat.

Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's - June 5 and Aug. 1

Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's. These games feature in-game recognition of military members, while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the June 5 game.

Route 66 Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott OKC Downtown - June 6

This year marks the Route 66 Centennial celebrating 100 years since the highway was officially named in 1926. Join the Comets in celebrating this iconic highway that runs through Oklahoma City. Classic cars will be on display at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and Comets players and coaches will take the field in special commemorative jerseys.

Heroes Night/Special Olympics Night - June 19

Fans will be immersed into the world of superheroes throughout the night with costumed characters participating in on-field games and roaming the concourse to meet with fans and pose for photos. Representatives from Special Olympics Oklahoma will take place in the evening's events to showcase real-life heroes living in our community. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

89ers Night - June 20, July 10 and Aug. 15

Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand to entertain the crowd.

Video Game Night - June 20

Celebrate decades of video game history as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark transforms into a retro arcade for the night with popular video game characters scheduled to make special appearances. Video Game Night also falls on the first 89ers Night of the season.

Father's Day Celebration - June 21

Bring dad out to the ballpark to celebrate Father's Day with a special ticket package to be announced.

Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman - June 30-July 13

A silent auction for Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman will take place during the Comets' 12 consecutive home games around Independence Day weekend. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the OKC Comets partner with The Oklahoman to benefit a local community organization.

Cosmic Tiki Night - July 3

Get ready for an adventure in paradise as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark evolves into a tropical escape filled with a night of island vibes and Polynesian performances. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Comets luggage tag. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Independence Day Celebration - July 4

Come celebrate America's pastime on this special night of baseball, which will include patriotic festivities and postgame fireworks. Players and coaches will wear special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the team store.

Western Heritage Night presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse - July 11

This evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is slated to feature a trick roper and stunt performer, Native American dancers and musical performances in celebration of Oklahoma's Western heritage. July 11 is also Toby Keith Appreciation Night with a special ticket package available for purchase.

Wrestling Night - July 28

Join the Comets for an action-packed night as Unified Wrestling Oklahoma appears at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma professional wrestlers will be on hand to meet with fans and wrestling matches are scheduled to take place throughout the evening.

Harry Potter Night - July 31

A magical experience awaits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the Comets' second-annual Harry Potter Night. The Comets will wear special Harry Potter-themed jerseys and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Harry Potter scarf. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Pack the Park Pink presented by MidFirst Bank - Aug. 14

Oklahoma City players and coaches will wear special edition pink jerseys and hats that will be auctioned online to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma. Unique events to promote breast cancer awareness will be held throughout the night, which will culminate with postgame fireworks. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause. Representatives from Susan G. Komen Oklahoma will be on the concourse to provide information about the organization and Oklahoma City area breast cancer survivors will be featured throughout the night.

¡Celebración Cielo Azul! - Aug. 28-30

Oklahoma City will take the field this weekend as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment and live performances. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Field Trip Days - April 8, April 23, May 6, June 18 and Sept. 9

April and May Field Trip Days give students a chance to enjoy a fun outing and baseball game before the school year ends as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark becomes their classroom for the day. In June, summer camps and day care centers can come out to the ballpark to enjoy a unique afternoon excursion. The final Field Trip Day of the season in September gives students a chance to enjoy a visit to the ballpark to begin the new school year. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $14 per person. These dates are extremely popular and sell out fast. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Pack the Park Blue presented by OU Health - Sept. 11

Fans are encouraged to help "Pack the Park Blue" for prostate cancer awareness with OU Health. The night will feature in-game recognition of local survivors and unique events to provide information and promote prostate cancer awareness. Players and coaches will take the field in special commemorative jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction to benefit OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center. Fans are encouraged to wear blue in support of the cause and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Fan Appreciation Night - Sept. 12

Come out to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the final Saturday home game of the season where we will celebrate you, Comets fans. Stay tuned for details on this special night that allows us to thank you for your loyal support all season long.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights - March 27, April 24, May 8, June 6, July 11, July 31, Aug. 29 and Sept. 12

Braum's Friends and Family Nights allow groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

All-You-Can-Eat Nights - April 11, May 9, June 5, June 20, July 10, Aug. 1 and Sept. 11

On these special nights at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Group Theme Nights - Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

- Moore Youth Baseball - April 24 - Youth baseball teams that participate in the Moore Youth Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC hat.

- Canadian Valley Youth Baseball Night - May 8 - Youth teams that participate in the Canadian Valley Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field before Oklahoma City's game. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC hat.

- Boy Scout Night - May 9 - Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Comets' game on this special night. Group tickets include a limited edition Comets hat and scouts also receive a patch.

- Future All-Stars Nights presented by Delta Dental - May 23, June 6, June 20 and Sept. 12 - Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and start at $16.

- Rookie League Night - May 24 - Players and coaches from the Comets Rookie League will take the field for a pregame parade and recognition on Rookie League Night presented by Casey's, Niagara Cares, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Delta Dental.

- Edmond Youth Sports - June 19 - Youth baseball and softball teams that participate in the Edmond Youth Sports Association are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC hat.

INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life - April 25, May 22, June 19, Aug. 1 and Sept. 12

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series returns for a 15th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases and a special presentation during select games.

OKC Comets MVP Program presented by Devon Energy

The OKC Comets MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education is a free, easy-to-use and powerful education tool for second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers presented by Devon Energy. Used in classrooms across Oklahoma, the MVP Program helps teachers motivate students to learn and participate inside and outside the classroom by recognizing and rewarding students for their achievements. For additional information or to register, click here.

OKC Comets Kids Club presented by Ground Control and DICK's House of Sport

The Comets Kids Club offers children ages 12 and under unique Comets gear, exclusive offers, special access and two free tickets to a 2026 Comets game on April 25, May 24, June 20, July 29, Aug. 14 or Sept. 13 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Other Comets Kids Club benefits include access to an exclusive movie night and a fast pass for kids run the bases following Sunday home games. For more information or to join, click here.

Love's Baseball Buddies

Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Comets during select games. Parents can sign up their children ages 6-12 for the chance to be introduced over the public address system and access the field for the starting lineup and national anthem. Children selected to participate will also receive a Comets T-shirt, socks and hat. For more information, click here.

Newcastle Casino's Bring in Your Ticket

During home games, fans ages 18 or older can stop by the promotions kiosk to pick up a voucher that can be redeemed at Newcastle Casino for a limited edition OKC Comets T-shirt and hat when they register for a free Player's Club Membership.

OKC Reading Challenge

The OKC Reading Challenge encourages Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade to read 20 minutes per day and log their progress to receive Comets tickets, pregame field access and a chance to win other prizes. For additional information and to download a reading log, click here.

Upcoming Outside Events at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

- Cosmic Baseball - April 3-4

Cosmic Baseball, a glow-in-the-dark twist on America's favorite pastime, is coming to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as part of the Cosmic Takeover Tour. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100 percent unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect at the event in 2026. For more information, visit chilipeppersbaseball.com.

- Oklahoma vs. Tennessee College Baseball - May 14-16

The Sooners and Volunteers meet for a three-game SEC series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to close out the regular season. For tickets, visit soonersports.com or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424 or outickets@ou.edu.

- Banana Ball: Indianapolis Clowns vs. Texas Tailgaters - Aug. 21-22

Banana Ball, the global phenomenon made famous by the Savannah Bananas, will stop in Oklahoma City for two games as part of the Banana Ball Championship League. Individual ticket sales for the games are being handled exclusively by Fans First Entertainment and tickets start at $35. Banana Ball has taken the sports world by storm, drawing millions of fans with its non-stop action, viral moments and unique rules - including a two-hour time limit, no bunting and fans catching foul balls for outs. With dancing players, surprise guests and one-of-a-kind in-game antics, Banana Ball delivers an entertainment experience unlike anything else in sports. Visit bananaball.com/tickets for more information.

Comets Ticket Information

Group tickets, hospitality spaces and season ticket packages are currently available for purchase for the 2026 season. Single-game tickets for all 75 of OKC's home games from March through September go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 and start at $9 each. All tickets will be digital and are available for purchase online at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please call (405) 218-2100, click here or email groups@okccomets.com.







