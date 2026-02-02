Space Cowboys Invitational Set for February 19 - 21

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are set to host the first Space Cowboys Invitational at Constellation Field from February 19 - 21.

Eight area schools are scheduled to be part of the three-day event, including Terry High School, Logos Prep Academy, Lamar Consolidate High School, Fort Bend Christian Academy, Bush High School, Randle High School, Brazos High School and Kempner High School.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 4-12 and can be purchased online here. One ticket grants access to all games for the day it was purchased. Parking is free and concessions will be available for purchase during the Space Cowboys Invitational. Gates will open at 8:30 am each day with the first game schedule for 9:00 am on all three days.

2026 Space Cowboys Invitational (times subject to change) (designated home team listed second)

Thursday, February 19

9 am - Logos Prep Academy vs. Terry HS

11:30 am - Fort Bend Christian Academy vs. Lamar Consolidated HS

2:00 pm - Lamar Consolidated HS vs. Bush HS

4:30 pm - Brazos HS vs. Randle HS

7:00 pm - Randle HS vs. Kempner HS

Friday, February 20

9 am - Bush HS vs. Brazos HS

11:30 am - Bush HS vs. Logos Prep Academy

2:00 pm - Fort Bend Christian Academy vs. Randle HS

4:30 pm - Fort Bend Christian Academy vs. Kempner HS

7:00 pm - Terry HS vs. Lamar Consolidated HS

Saturday, February 21

9 am - Logos Prep Academy vs. Kempner HS

11:30 am - Fort Bend Christian Academy. vs. Terry HS

2:00 pm - Randle HS vs. Lamar Consolidated HS

4:30 pm - Bush HS vs. Terry HS

7:00 pm - Brazos HS. vs. Logos Prep Academy







