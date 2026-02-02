Tacoma Rainiers 2026 Single-Game Tickets Are on Sale

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers announced that single-game tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale at tacomarainiers.com. The Rainiers will play the first of 75 games at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:05 PM (PT).

There's an offer for every game at Cheney Stadium. From BECU T-Town Tuesdays to Fast Track Fridays, each game brings a new experience. Friday Night Fireworks will return in 2026, lighting up the sky over Cheney Stadium on 13 dates throughout the season.

Fans can take advantage of the best deals in baseball with the "Farrelli's Pizza Family 4-Pack" and "Chick fil-A Bring the Herd" on select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season.

There's no shortage of highlights on the 2026 slate, including plenty of theme nights, with something for everyone:

Throwback Weekend (Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19)

The Rainiers take the field in specialty jerseys as The Cheney Studs, in celebration of South Sound history. The first 1,000 fans at each game will receive a Cheney Studs throwback hat upon entering the stadium, and a jersey auction will take place during Sunday's game.

Pride Night (Thursday, July 2)

Pride Night at Cheney Stadium is a celebration of LGBTQ+ inclusivity and acceptance. Multiple ticket packages are available for Pride Night, which includes a Rainiers Pride Night T-shirt and a donation to the Oasis Youth Center in Tacoma

Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza (Friday, July 3)

One of the top summer traditions in Tacoma, July 3rd means a sold-out Cheney Stadium and a can't-miss fireworks show after the game. Gates will open two hours before the first pitch for one of the biggest nights of the season.

July 4th Celebration (Saturday, July 4)

For those who could not make on July 3rd, the sky will be lit up again on July 4th. Another amazing celebration with post-game fireworks at Cheney Stadium. Gates will open two hours before the first pitch to maximize the fun.

Aces In The Outfield (Sunday, July 19)

One of baseball's most unique and interactive promotions is back. Four suits are mowed into the outfield; based on the card fans draw at the gate, play along with the action taking place in each suit to win big. A fun collection of prizes can be won throughout the game.

Color Cheney Crimson (Saturday, August 1)

Color Cheney Crimson is the perfect chance for Washington State University students and alumni to come together and celebrate Cougar pride. Join fellow Cougars for a fun night of baseball, connection, and shared traditions. Specialty ticket packages featuring 2026 Color Cheney Crimson T-shirts are available. The Rainiers' crimson jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.

Paint The Park Purple (Friday, August 14)

Cheney Stadium will be transformed into a purple paradise to represent the University of Washington. Proceeds from ticket sales and the UW-themed jersey auction will benefit student scholarships for UW Tacoma students.

Pink At The Park (Sunday, August 16)

This special night at Cheney Stadium is dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness. The Rainiers are again partnering with the Carol Milgard Breast Center to raise money for breast cancer research in the South Sound. The Rainiers will wear pink jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game. It's a night of honor, support, and pride for the brave pink warriors in our community. The stadium will be a sea of pink as we honor and support those affected.

K9 Innings (Sunday, August 30)

K9 Innings is a celebration featuring pup prizes, a tail-wagging good time, and a ballpark filled with furry fans. It's a day for the whole family, including the pups, to enjoy an afternoon of Rainiers baseball in a dog-friendly atmosphere.

