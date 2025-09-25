Rainiers Drop Game 2 of PCL Championship, Get Swept by Aviators

September 25, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (86-66/0-2) ended the season in Las Vegas as they were stifled by the Las Vegas Aviators (86-66/2-0), whose bullpen retired 19 of the final 20 hitters, lifting the Aviators to a sweep of the best-of-three series by a final score of 7-3.

Las Vegas got on the board quickly with a crooked number in the first inning. It was a two-out rally, as Nick Martini walked with two down and scored on an RBI double from Bryan Lavastida. Junior Perez made it 2-0 with an RBI single into left field, and Tacoma's starter Blas Castaño ended the inning by inducing a groundout from Cooper Bowman.

Tacoma responded in the second inning by taking advantage of an error by Lavastida which allowed Leody Taveras to reach base to leadoff the inning. Taveras did not move up until there were two outs, at which point Blake Hunt laced an RBI double into the left-center field gap to cut the deficit to 2-1. He was stranded at second base after Cade Marlowe struck out to conclude the frame.

The Aviators added to their advantage in the bottom of the second. Daniel Susac knocked a one-out single up the middle, which Ryan Lasko followed with his second homer in as many games. Castaño was able to keep the score at 4-1, as he set down the next two batters in order.

The Rainiers drew back within one in the third inning. Samad Taylor and Rhylan Thomas hit back-to-back singles to begin the inning, and Colt Emerson flied out which Taylor was able to advance to third on. With runners on the corners, Ben Williamson lined a base hit up the middle to score Taylor. Taveras then smashed a double off of the right field wall to score Thomas and make it 4-3, at which point Tyler Baum replaced starter Aaron Brooks on the mound. Baum wiggled out of the jam, as he struck out Miles Mastrobuoni, walked Spencer Packard, and forced Hunt to pop out to leave the bases loaded.

Baum and David Leal combined to hold the Rainiers scoreless for the next three innings, as neither of them allowed a hit. Castaño tossed a scoreless fourth inning, and Domingo Gonzalez and Troy Taylor worked together to earn a scoreless fifth inning.

Las Vegas pushed their lead to four runs in the sixth inning. After recording the final out of the fifth inning, Troy Taylor began the sixth and walked Perez to lead off the frame. Bowman singled, and Luke Mann delivered a gut punch with a three-run home run to right field. With the score at 7-3, Nick Anderson relieved Taylor for Tacoma. He worked around a one-out single to get out of the inning.

Tayler Saucedo and Michael Fulmer kept the Aviators in check through the eighth inning, but it was not enough to get the Rainiers back in the game. Leal, who earned the victory, pitched 3.0 hitless innings out of the bullpen for Las Vegas, and Jake Walkingshaw fired 2.0 hitless frames of his own to finish off a PCL Championship victory for the Aviators by a score of 7-3. Las Vegas's bullpen did not give up a hit over 6.2 scoreless innings. Tyler Baum (1-0) earned the win for Las Vegas, while Blas Castaño (0-1) took the loss for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Michael Fulmer ended the season with 10 consecutive outings without giving up a run, which was the second longest active streak in the PCL.

Samad Taylor, who will have a strong chance at the PCL's Most Valuable Player Award this season, continued his dominance at the plate in the two games in Las Vegas. He led the team with a .375 average and belted the Rainiers' only homer of the series, and also led the team with a 1.250 OPS and .875 SLG.

Blake Hunt had a strong series for Tacoma, belting two doubles and posting an .857 OPS. It was a continuation of a stellar September for the catcher, as he slashed .317/.408/.945 over the final month of the season.







