The Cosmic Takeover Tour Is Coming to Greater Nevada Field in 2026

Published on September 25, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - After the completely sold out 2025 Tour, Cosmic Baseball is excited to start announcing the locations the organization will be going in the 2026 season! Greater Nevada Field is one of the spots joining the Cosmic Takeover Tour next year, and fans can enter the ticket lottery now through our website.

Enter the Cosmic Lottery: https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic-lottery/

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026.

Information regarding dates, ticketing, and more will be announced soon. Fans looking to stay up to date with news regarding the Greater Nevada Field tour stop should follow each team on social media, and head to our website.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.