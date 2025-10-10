Banana Ball World Tour to Make Three-Day Stop at Cheney Stadium in 2026

TACOMA, WA - Banana Ball is officially headed to Cheney Stadium in 2026, as the Banana Ball World Tour makes a three-day stop in Tacoma from Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 24, as announced on their Selection Show on Thursday night.

The Party Animals will bring the "The Greatest Party in Sports" to Cheney Stadium for three games against Banana Ball's newest team, the Indianapolis Clowns. These games will be played by Banana Ball rules, meaning games are played with a two-hour time limit, if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out, and there are no walks allowed. The complete rules of Banana Ball can be found at bananaball.com.

Fans looking for tickets to the games at Cheney Stadium can enter the Ticket Lottery, which closes on Saturday, November 1, at www.bananaball.com/tickets. Joining the lottery doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets.  A random drawing will take place before the games for the chance to purchase available tickets. Tickets start at $35, while Meet and Greet tickets start at $100. For more information about how to secure tickets visit WeRTacoma.com/BananaBall.







