Banana Ball Is Coming to Southwest University Park in 2026

EL PASO, TEXAS - World-famous Banana Ball is coming to El Paso! Banana Ball officials announced on Thursday that the Texas Tailgaters and the Firefighters will face off on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, 2026, for two unforgettable nights of high-energy baseball and entertainment.

Ticket pricing for the main seating areas will start at $35. Tickets will be sold on the Fans First Tickets website. To increase the chances of securing tickets, fans are strongly encouraged to join the official Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com/tickets. This will maximize opportunities to attend what is expected to be one of the Borderplex's most in-demand events of the year. The ticket lottery list is open now and closes on November 1, 2025.

Banana Ball, known for its fast-paced rules, lively atmosphere, and crowd-pleasing antics, has become a nationwide sensation, selling out stadiums across the country. Now, for the first time, El Paso will get to experience the energy, excitement, and nonstop fun that has made Banana Ball a sports and entertainment phenomenon.

