Chihuahuas Drop Final Game of Season in Rainy Sugar Land
Published on September 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-6 Sunday afternoon in a game that was stopped after the eighth inning due to heavy rain. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the season-ending series and won nine of their final 13 games of the season.
Chihuahuas shortstop Francisco Acuna went 3-for-4 Sunday and went 10-for-21 with two home runs in the series. El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou walked twice in four plate appearances, moving his on-base percentage to .400, which was sixth-best in the Pacific Coast League. Designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-5 with a single and finished the season with 49 doubles to lead all minor league players.
El Paso catcher Luis Campusano led the league in on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.595). El Paso went 11-7 in September and had a winning record in six of the seven months this season. The Chihuahuas had the second-best record in the second half and the fourth-best overall record among the 10 PCL teams in 2025.
Team Records: El Paso (81-68, 43-31), Sugar Land (73-76, 34-40)
Next Game: Friday, March 27, 2026 at Sacramento.
