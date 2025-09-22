Chihuahuas Drop Final Game of Season in Rainy Sugar Land

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-6 Sunday afternoon in a game that was stopped after the eighth inning due to heavy rain. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the season-ending series and won nine of their final 13 games of the season.

Chihuahuas shortstop Francisco Acuna went 3-for-4 Sunday and went 10-for-21 with two home runs in the series. El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou walked twice in four plate appearances, moving his on-base percentage to .400, which was sixth-best in the Pacific Coast League. Designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-5 with a single and finished the season with 49 doubles to lead all minor league players.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano led the league in on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.595). El Paso went 11-7 in September and had a winning record in six of the seven months this season. The Chihuahuas had the second-best record in the second half and the fourth-best overall record among the 10 PCL teams in 2025.

Team Records: El Paso (81-68, 43-31), Sugar Land (73-76, 34-40)

Next Game: Friday, March 27, 2026 at Sacramento.







