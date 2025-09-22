Aces Finish 2025 on Top with Extra-Innings Win against Isotopes
Published on September 21, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Albuquerque, NM - The Reno Aces (26-49, 63-87) closed out the 2025 season with a 3-2 extra-innings victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-44, 62-87), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Sunday at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.
Reno carried a shutout into the ninth before Albuquerque rallied for two runs to even the score and force extras. In the 10th, Kristian Robinson delivered the game-winner, driving in Sergio Alcantara with a single to center. Trevor Richards sealed the win in the bottom half, striking out the side.
Casey Kelly turned in arguably his best outing of the year in his final start of 2025, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The veteran right-hander wrapped up the season 3-7 with a 5.63 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and 48 walks across 115.0 innings.
Ivan Melendez gave Reno the early lead with a towering blast to left center, his third homer of the season. The first baseman finished his strong campaign with a .292/.347/.480 slash line, 10 extra-base hits, and 19 RBI in 25 games.
With the win, the Aces finish the 2025 campaign at 63-87, placing ninth in the Pacific Coast League.
Notable Aces:
Casey Kelly: 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Ivan Melendez: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Kristian Robinson: 1-for-5, 1 RBI
Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-4, 1 RBI
