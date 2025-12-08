JAKKS Pacific and Reno Aces Continue Partnership to Benefit Charities in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. - As holiday season spreads throughout Northern Nevada, the Reno Aces will be spreading joy to local charities with its annual toy donations in partnership with JAKKS Pacific this month. This year, the Aces have partnered with Washoe's County Sheriff, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Ashley's Toy Closet, and Toys for Tots to provide thousands of toys to children and families in the region.

Aces' Owner Herb Simon and JAKKS Pacific Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Berman have been longtime friends, partnering for over a decade to make toy donations. Together, the partnership has led to the donation of hundreds of thousands of toys to various non-profits and charities in Northern Nevada and Central Indiana.

Archie, the Aces' beloved mascot, is also scheduled to make multiple appearances at nearby charity events in December, including Shop with the Sheriff and Salvation Army Bell Ringing.

Donations and Archie Appearance Schedule

Ashley's Toy Closet Donation Pickup: Wednesday, December 10

Greater Nevada Field at 11:00 a.m.

Archie Visit to Renown: Wednesday, December 10

Renown Children's Hospital at 12:00 p.m.

Archie at Shop with the Sheriff: Wednesday, December 10

Spanish Springs Walmart from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Toys for Tots Donation Pickup: Thursday, December 11

Greater Nevada Field at 10:00 a.m.

Washoe County Sheriff Donation Pickup: Thursday, December 11

Greater Nevada Field at 11:00 a.m.

Greater Nevada Credit Union Donation Pickup: Thursday, December 11

Greater Nevada Field at 12:00 p.m.

Archie at Salvation Army Bell Ringing: Wednesday, December 17

Scheels from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Archie Salvation Army Bell Ringing: Thursday, December 18

Scheels from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Aces have partnered with Ashley's Toy Closet and Children's Cabinet for toy and clothing donation drives at each night of Greater Nevada Field's Home for the Holidays experience.

There are still seven more nights of Home for the Holidays following its opening weekend this past weekend. For more information on the event, visit https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.







