12th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights Continues 45-Day Run this Week

Published on December 8, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 12th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist carries on every night this week, continuing the events 45 consecutive day run.

Monday, December 8 - Goodwill Monday

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, guests that donate a full bag of gently used items at the Regions Bank Ticket Office will receive a free ticket for Sugar Land Holiday Lights. One full bag must contain at least five items.

Tuesday, December 9 -Silver Bells and Bingo

On Silver Bells Night, guests 55 and older receive discounted admission to Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Plus, all attendees can enjoy bingo in the Karbach Cantina, located on the concourse in left field.

Wednesday, December 10 - Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist

Wednesday brings the second Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist with a screening of 'The Search for Santa Paws' on the Texas-sized videoboard in center field. Center Field Cinema starts at 6:45 pm and Sugar Land Holiday Lights runs from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Special for December 10 are Family Four Packs, which include four tickets to Sugar Land Holiday Lights, four hot dogs and four soft drink or hot chocolate vouchers for $59. Additional tickets and vouchers can be added on as well, and Family Four Packs can be purchased here by selecting 'Family Four Pack Tickets' under the 'Filter Seats' tab.

Thursday, December 11 - Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Experience the magic of over 3.5 million lights at Constellation Field! All-access wristbands for the Carnival are available for $20, plus check out all that Sugar Land Holiday Lights has to offer, including the light maze, a nine-hole mini-golf course, oversized games and more.

Friday, December 12 - Sugar Land Holiday Lights

As Sugar Land Holiday Lights continues, attendees can get their photo taken with Santa Claus every night until December 23 down the left-field line. The synthetic ice-skating rink is also open every night, giving attendees the chance to skate on the field at Constellation Field.

Saturday, December 13 - Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Sugar Land Holiday Lights continues with another fantastic night of light shows, local vendors and over 3.5 million lights. Stay warm out in the Bud Light Ice House with fire pits for s'more and hot chocolate available for purchase.

Sunday, December 14 - Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

All dogs are welcome for Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed. Attendees can bring their dogs to experience the magic of Sugar Land Holiday Lights from 6 pm to 9 pm. Dogs do not require a ticket, but guests with dogs must sign a waiver upon entry. All dogs must be on a leash.







