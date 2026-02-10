National Anthem Tryouts Set for March 3

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host auditions for singers and musicians to perform the National Anthem at Sugar Land home games in 2026 on Tuesday, March 3 from 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

Auditions will be held at Constellation Field and all participants must sign up to audition in advance by filling out this form. The form can also be found online at SLSpaceCowboys.com. The Space Cowboys are looking for traditional renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner," sung acapella or instrumental and performed in 90 seconds or less.

Auditions will be on a first come, first sing basis. Performers with previous National Anthem experience may submit a video of their live performance in lieu of attending the audition, and video submissions are preferred for those who have previously performed the National Anthem live due to an anticipated large turnout for in-person auditions. Applications must be submitted by Sunday, March 1 at 5 pm. Though auditions are intended for individuals, groups can reach out to Garret Randle at grandle@astros.com with questions.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express on Friday, March 27. Full season, half season and 10-game plans are available for the 2026 season.







