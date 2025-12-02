Reno Aces Foundation Grant Class of 14 Local Charities Receives $80,000 to Benefit Northern Nevada Communities

Published on December 2, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev.- The Reno Aces Foundation is proud to announce its 2025 grant class of 14 charities that will receive a total of $80,000 benefitting Northern Nevada communities.

Following a grant process that saw over 130 applications, the Reno Aces Foundation board of directors has chosen 14 recipients which most align with the foundation's initiatives.

Here is the list of grant recipients:

Project 150 Reno

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Spread the Word Nevada

Girls on the Run Sierras

Note-Able Music Therapy Services

Ronald McDonald Charities

City of Reno Parks & Recreation

The Charitable Link DBA Skiing is Believing Foundation

Nevada Diabetes Assocation

Family Respite Care of Nevada

Children's Cabinet

Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality

Reno Housing Authority

Nevada Kids Foundation

"We're honored to partner with another exceptional group of organizations in Northern Nevada and to further strengthen our commitment to the community," said Reno Aces Owner Herb Simon. "This initiative-and the charities it supports-reflects our belief in meeting critical needs, from education to wellness. Through collaboration and the expansion of our collective resources, we aim to continue creating meaningful, lasting change across Northern Nevada and give back to the community that has always supported us."

The 14 organizations and $80,000 is an increase from the Reno Aces Foundation's inaugural grant window last year which saw 12 organizations receive a total of over $55,000.

Reno Aces fans and members of the Northern Nevada and Tahoe communities can contribute to the Reno Aces Foundation through the club's 50/50 Raffle, which runs during Aces home games Thursday through Sunday throughout the season in addition to all game-worn, theme jersey auctions contributing directly to the Foundation.

The Reno Aces Foundation's mission is: The Reno Aces Foundation is dedicated to improving the community and the lives of those throughout Northern Nevada by working hand-in-hand with organizations that share that same vision. The Reno Aces Foundation is committed to providing services and opportunities to enhance the quality of life of children, promote wellness, and support underserved communities. Together, we can work to build a better community and make a lasting impact both on and off the field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.