Three Additional Home for the Holidays Dates Added

RENO, Nev. - Due to popular demand, Greater Nevada Field's Home for the Holidays has been extended with three additional dates added before Christmas. The immersive holiday experience, originally scheduled for six nights, will now be nine nights in total with the addition of Sunday, December 21, Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23.

"Seeing our community embrace Home for the Holidays with so much excitement has been such a joy," said President Eric Edelstein. "This experience was created with the idea of bringing our community together to enjoy a unique, holiday experience in Downtown Reno, and adding these additional nights are our way of ensuring more people have the chance to join us at Greater Nevada Field to celebrate the holiday season, create memories, and enjoy the magic that we know Home for the Holidays will provide."

Early bird pricing for individual tickets is available at $25 per ticket until 5:00 p.m. PT today. Pricing will shift to $30 per ticket after the 5 p.m. deadline.

Each of the three additional nights will end with a firework show along with the spectacular tree lighting ceremonies, festive photo ops with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a lively Holiday vendor village, and so much more holiday cheer!

Holiday enthusiasts will be surrounded by lights and decorations in this winter wonderland setup as they walk through venue with virtually unlimited photo opportunities and a vendor village at the stadium concourse selling a wide variety of holiday merchandise, toys, and more.

The full list of dates for Home for the Holidays is Dec. 5-6, 12-13, and 19-23 with the ballpark being open from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. PT each night.

Visit https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays for more information.







