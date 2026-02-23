Reno Aces Continue to Upgrade Greater Nevada Field for 2026 Season

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces and SK Baseball have invested over $10.5 million dollars in renovations to Greater Nevada Field over the last few years, and more upgrades and updates will be happening in the ballpark for the upcoming 2026 season.

The biggest renovation coming to Greater Nevada Field will be the installment of a large video board on the outside of the stadium facing the front lawn on the corner of Evans Ave and Second St. The screen will measure approximately 31 feet wide and 18 feet tall. The project is expected to be completed by May.

Additionally, a new Mr. Baseball will be installed in center field along with updated signage and artwork throughout the stadium. There will also be upgrades to the bullpens and the home clubhouse improving player development and comfortability. These updates are expected to be completed prior to Opening Day on March 27th.

"Greater Nevada Field remains one of Northern Nevada's premier destination for baseball and entertainment, and these investments reflect our commitment to every stakeholder connected to this ballpark and downtown Reno," said President Eric Edelstein. "From enhanced fan amenities and premium spaces to meaningful upgrades to our clubhouse and field that directly support player development, each improvement is designed to elevate the experience at every level. We're proud to continue building a best-in-class experience for our community as we head into the 2026 season."

Planned Renovations

Fan Experience

Videoboard out in front of the stadium

Replacing Mr. Baseball

Updated signage throughout the stadium

New murals painted throughout the park, including the overhangs at both entrance gates

New netting around the entire field

Team/Field Upgrades

Updated batter's eye in center field

Bullpen renovations including turf to replace the grass

Remodeling in the home clubhouse

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







