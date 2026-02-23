Chihuahuas Announce 2026 Individual Tickets on Sale

EL PASO, TEXAS - The Chihuahuas have announced the on-sale dates for individual game tickets for the 2026 season. Opening Day at home is slated for Tuesday, April 7, at Southwest University Park versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate).

Fans will have the opportunity to secure their seats beginning Tuesday, February 24, with priority access granted to Full Season Seat Members, followed by a tiered rollout for other membership groups, corporate partners, and the general public.

The full schedule for the individual ticket on sale is as follows:

Tuesday, February 24

10:00 a.m.: Full Season Seat Members

2:00 p.m.: Corporate Partners

Wednesday, February 25

10:00 a.m.: Partial Plan Season Seat Members

2:00 p.m.: Starting 9 Mini Plan Members

Thursday, February 26

10:00 a.m.: Group Leaders

2:00 p.m.: Priority Purchase Submissions & Chihuahuas Insiders

Friday, February 27

10:00 a.m.: On-Sale to General Public

To guarantee the best available seats and save up to 50% savings over individual prices, fans are encouraged to become a Season Seat Member. Memberships offer 9-game, 18-game, 36-game, and full-season (75-game) packages with payment plans available. For more information on Season Seat Memberships, call 915-533-BASE (2273), or email tickets@epchihuahuas.com.

Patrons looking to access a pre-purchase opportunity can join the Priority Purchase List or visiting epchihuahuas.com.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase online at epchihuahuas.com. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as high-demand games are expected to sell out.







