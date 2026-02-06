Southwest University Park, Home of the Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC, to Hold Job Fair for the 2026 Season

EL PASO, TEXAS - February 6, 2026 - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2026 job fair Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark. Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), the official food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park, will be conducting a job fair on Feb. 7.

WHO: Southwest University Park & PSC

WHAT: 2026 Job Fair

WHEN: Saturday, February 7, 2026 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: Southwest University Park; Job seekers should enter the Clock Tower VIP entrance located at the corner of Franklin Ave. and Durango St.

INFORMATION: Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed to impress and bring a resume.

For more information, visit southwestuniversitypark.com. Southwest University Park, the El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment are proud to be equal-opportunity employers.

About Southwest University Park

Southwest University Park is the home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and El Paso Locomotive FC, a member of the United Soccer League. Opened in 2014, Southwest University Park is nestled in the heart of downtown El Paso and offers rental options to create unique and memorable events. For more information on rental opportunities, visit SouthwestUniversityPark.com.

About Professional Sports Catering

With roots in MiLB team ownership, Professional Sports Catering's sole mission is to deliver a world-class food and beverage experience to minor league baseball fans while creating an unparalleled partnership with our teams.







