Chihuahuas Unveil 2026 Promotions

EL PASO, Texas - The Chihuahuas today unveiled their 2026 Promotions Schedule, delivering another packed season of fan-favorite theme nights, 13 premium giveaways, 15 Fireworks Spectaculars, eight midweek matinee games, and unforgettable celebrations at Southwest University Park.

Opening Week kicks off Tuesday, April 7, with Opening Day, featuring both a Rally Towel Giveaway and a Magnet Schedule exit giveaway presented by Southwest University. The celebration continues Wednesday with the season's first midweek day baseball game, presented by AARP, at 12:05 p.m.

Bootmakers Night, presented by Lucchese, returns Friday with a specialty Southern Rocker giveaway, followed by the first Fireworks Spectacular of the season Saturday night. The opening homestand concludes Sunday at 12:05 p.m. with Chico's Birthday Celebration, including a kids' Chico Birthday Shirt giveaway and the season's first Bark at the Park, presented by GECU.

The 2026 calendar features many of the year's most anticipated theme nights, including Star Wars Night (June 6), Independence Day Weekend presented by GECU (July 3-4) with back-to-back Fireworks Spectaculars as part of America's 250th birthday celebration, Christmas in July with a Chico Nutcracker giveaway (July 18), WWE Night (August 1), and Harry Potter Weekend (August 21-22) highlighted by a reversible bucket hat giveaway and a themed Fireworks Spectacular.

Cultural and community celebrations remain a cornerstone of the schedule, including Cinco de Mayo COPA Night (May 5), Juneteenth Celebration (June 19), and Faith and Family Night (July 19).

Additional specialty nights throughout the season include Military Appreciation Night presented by

GECU (May 22), Autism and Sensory Awareness Night presented by Gozo's Ice Cream, Nurses Night presented by The Hospitals of Providence, Mental Health Night presented by Emergence Health Network, First Responders Night, Mother's Day and Father's Day celebrations, and Youth Baseball Nights.

Limited-edition merchandise highlights include a Reversible Jersey Giveaway presented by GECU (April 24), a Retro Hat Giveaway presented by Fred Loya (June 5), specialty jerseys, and additional Bootmakers Nights throughout the season.

Military members, veterans, and first responders will continue to receive up to 25% savings on Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at epchihuahuas.com, GovX.com, or in person with a valid ID at either Southwest University Park box office location.

An announcement regarding the Chihuahuas ticket on sale will be in the coming days. Fans can join the priority purchase list for an opportunity to purchase early at epchihuahuas.com. Season Seat Memberships are available now and offer the best seat locations, top dates, and exclusive ballpark perks.

A full list of 2026 promotions is available, with additional events to be announced throughout the season. Promotions and giveaways are subject to change without notice.







