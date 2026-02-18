Isotopes Announce Return of "Jackie Robinson Night" Art and Essay Project

Published on February 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes in Jackie Robinson Night jerseys

As part of their 2026 "Jackie Robinson Night" on Wednesday, April 15, the Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the return of the "Jackie Robinson Night" Art and Essay Project, an initiative for students to create a reflective piece about the baseball and civic rights icon. Fans can click here for more information.

Students in grades K-12 who complete and turn in the assignment as an essay, poem or artwork by Monday, April 13 will receive four (4) free Reserved Level tickets to the "Jackie Robinson Night" game on Wednesday, April 15 against Oklahoma City. Students can submit a project on the following subjects:

Why was Jackie Robinson's impact so important on America?

What inspiration can you draw from Jackie Robinson to break barriers we continue to face today?

Do you have a goal/desire to become the "first" to accomplish something in your life? If so, what is it and why?

"Jackie Robinson's legacy continues to shape both our sport and our nation," said Isotopes General Manager, Chrissy Baines. "Our hope is that students reflect on his courage and contributions, learn from his example, and feel empowered to create positive change in their own communities."

"The Black Chamber of Commerce of New Mexico mission aligns with Mr. Jackie Robinson's 1951 utterance: 'A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives,'" said Karla Causey, President/CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce of New Mexico. "The Chamber's mission is to daily impact the lives of small businesses and entrepreneurs to promote economic sustainability. We honor Mr. Robinson's fortitude, will, and determination with being the first Black Major League player and activist that faced extreme prejudices but continued to fight for freedom for all! The Black Chamber continues the fight and agrees with Mr. Robinson 'There's not an American in this country free until everyone of us is free.'"

Students should bring their completed assignments to the Isotopes Park Administrative Offices between 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday to claim their tickets. All projects must be submitted by Monday, April 13.

This project is in partnership with the Black Chamber of Commerce New Mexico and Burque Against Racism.

