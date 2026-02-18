Ushertainer Auditions Set for February 26

Published on February 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host auditions for a new position, "Ushertainers," on Thursday, February 26 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Constellation Field.

Ushertainers are largerthanlife personalities, such as singers, dancers or comedians, whose job is to entertain the crowd at Constellation Field during Space Cowboys games. Their main role is to keep fans engaged and smiling while bringing joy and laughter to everyone, making the fan experience at Constellation Field even more memorable.

All participants must sign up in advance by completing an audition form here. The deadline to submit an audition form is Tuesday, February 24 at 5:00 pm. Those with previous entertainment/performing experience may submit a video of a live performance in lieu of attending the audition; the video must be in front of a live audience.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express on Friday, March 27. Full season, half season and 10-game plans are available for the 2026 season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.