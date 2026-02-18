Round Rock Express Reveal 2026 Promotional Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - With the baseball season around the corner, the Round Rock Express is thrilled to unveil the team's initial promotional schedule for the 2026 home campaign. Opening Day presented by Dell Technologies is set for Dell Diamond on Tuesday, March 31 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Nolan Ryan Collectible Pin as postgame fireworks are set to light up the night sky.

The initial 2026 Promotional Schedule will feature 14 giveaway nights and 15 fireworks shows, including every Friday home game presented by Budweiser. Two drone shows are scheduled for Saturday, May 16 and Saturday, July 18, presented by United Heritage Credit Union. Fans can continue to enjoy their favorite nightly promotions with the return of discounted tacos, hot dogs and beverages throughout the week.

Daily promotions, giveaways and theme nights for the 2026 season are below and can be found HERE. Single-game tickets to all 75 Express home games are on sale and can be found HERE. The schedule is subject to change and more promotions will be announced in the coming weeks.

DATE OPPONENT TIME PROMOTION / GIVEAWAY / THEME NIGHT

Tuesday, March 31 Gwinnett Stripers

(Atlanta Braves) 7:05 Triple Play Tuesday

Opening Day featuring Postgame Fireworks & Nolan Ryan Collectible Pin Giveaway presented by Dell Technologies

(First 1,000 fans)

Wednesday, April 1 Gwinnett Stripers

(Atlanta Braves) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, April 2 Gwinnett Stripers

(Atlanta Braves) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, April 3 Gwinnett Stripers

(Atlanta Braves) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Retro Express Cap presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, April 4 Gwinnett Stripers

(Atlanta Braves) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Short-Sleeve Quarter Zip Pullover presented by Intel (First 1,500 fans)

Sunday, April 5 Gwinnett Stripers

(Atlanta Braves) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, April 14 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 12:05 Triple Play Tuesday

Education Day

Wednesday, April 15 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Austin Black Senators Tribute

Thursday, April 16 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, April 17 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Baseball & Besties

Saturday, April 18 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Sling Bag presented by The Sanders Family

(First 1,500 fans)

Round Rock Police Foundation Night

Sunday, April 19 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Princess Day presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Tuesday, April 28 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, April 29 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, April 30 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, May 1 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Jurassic Ballpark presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Saturday, May 2 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Chupacabras de Round Rock

Sunday, May 3 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, May 12 Sacramento River Cats

(San Francisco Giants) 12:05 Triple Play Tuesday

Education Day

512 Day

Wednesday, May 13 Sacramento River Cats

(San Francisco Giants) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Faith & Family Night

Thursday, May 14 Sacramento River Cats

(San Francisco Giants) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Friday, May 15 Sacramento River Cats

(San Francisco Giants) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Texas T-Bone T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Goodstock (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, May 16 Sacramento River Cats

(San Francisco Giants) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Star Wars Night

Postgame Drone Show presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Sunday, May 17 Sacramento River Cats

(San Francisco Giants) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, May 26 Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Strike Out the Stigma presented by Ascension Seton

Wednesday, May 27 Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Military Appreciation Night

Thursday, May 28 Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, May 29 Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Round Rock Donuts Jersey Giveaway presented by Round Rock Donuts (First 2,000 fans)

Firefighter Night

Saturday, May 30 Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels) 6:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Postgame Concert presented by Dell Technologies

Departure ATX - Journey Tribute Band

Sunday, May 31 Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Dell Dinger Home Run Chain presented by Dell Technologies (First 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, Jun 9 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, Jun 10 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, Jun 11 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, Jun 12 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Saturday, Jun 13 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Nolan Ryan Bobble Card Giveaway presented by Intel (First 2,000 fans)

Sunday, Jun 14 El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres) 6:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, Jun 30 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, Jul 1 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, Jul 2 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, Jul 3 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

America's 250th

Widget Cap Giveaway presented by H-E-B (First 2,000 fans)

Saturday, Jul 4 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 7:05 Independence Day at the Ballpark

America's 250th

Postgame Fireworks presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Sunday, Jul 5 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 6:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Friday, Jul 17 Las Vegas Aviators

(Athletics) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Saturday, Jul 18 Las Vegas Aviators

(Athletics) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Mystery Jersey Giveaway presented by Pepsi (First 2,000 fans)

Postgame Drone Show presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Sunday, Jul 19 Las Vegas Aviators

(Athletics) 6:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, Jul 28 Reno Aces

(Arizona Diamondbacks) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, Jul 29 Reno Aces

(Arizona Diamondbacks) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, Jul 30 Reno Aces

(Arizona Diamondbacks) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, Jul 31 Reno Aces

(Arizona Diamondbacks) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Mingle at the Mound

Saturday, August 1 Reno Aces

(Arizona Diamondbacks) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Sunday, August 2 Reno Aces

(Arizona Diamondbacks) 6:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Chupacabras de Round Rock

Tuesday, August 11 Sugar Land Space Cowboys

(Houston Astros) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, August 12 Sugar Land Space Cowboys

(Houston Astros) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, August 13 Sugar Land Space Cowboys

(Houston Astros) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, August 14 Sugar Land Space Cowboys

(Houston Astros) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Express Hall of Fame presented by Ascension Seton

Saturday, August 15 Sugar Land Space Cowboys

(Houston Astros) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Express Western Shirt presented by AARP (First 2,000 fans)

Sunday, August 16 Sugar Land Space Cowboys

(Houston Astros) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, August 25 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, August 26 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, August 27 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, August 28 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Saturday, August 29 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Vince Young Bobblehead presented by Dell Technologies (First 2,000 fans)

Sunday, August 30 Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, September 1 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday,

September 2 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday,

September 3 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday,

September 4 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Oktoberfest

Saturday,

September 5 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Sunday,

September 6 Oklahoma City Comets

(Los Angeles Dodgers) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, September 15 Tacoma Rainiers

(Seattle Mariners) 6:45 Triple Play Tuesday

Wednesday, September 16 Tacoma Rainiers

(Seattle Mariners) 6:45 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Thursday, September 17 Tacoma Rainiers

(Seattle Mariners) 6:45 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday,

September 18 Tacoma Rainiers

(Seattle Mariners) 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Budweiser

Chupacabras de Round Rock

Saturday, September 19 Tacoma Rainiers

(Seattle Mariners) 7:05 Saturday at the Ballpark

Cowboy Hat presented by Covert Hutto (First 2,000 fans)

Sunday,

September 20 Tacoma Rainiers

(Seattle Mariners) 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, March 31 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







