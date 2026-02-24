MountainStar Sports Group Announces Leadership Transition

EL PASO, Texas - MountainStar Sports Group (MSSG) announced today a strategic leadership transition designed to support continued growth, leadership continuity, and long-term success across its portfolio of professional sports properties.

Alan Ledford, currently President of MountainStar Sports Group, will transition into the role of Senior Advisor, where he will continue to provide strategic input across MSSG's operations and investments.

Ledford has been deeply involved with MountainStar Sports Group since 2012, when he first joined the organization as a consultant. In that role, he worked closely with ownership on the acquisition of a Triple-A Minor League Baseball franchise, the design and construction of Southwest University Park, and the creation of a new professional sports organization built from the ground up. He was subsequently named President of MountainStar Sports Group and the El Paso Chihuahuas, helping guide the club's growth both on and off the field.

In 2019, Ledford led the internal process to acquire a USL Championship franchise, resulting in the launch of El Paso Locomotive FC, and oversaw the club's start-up operations and organizational development from inception.

Last spring, Ledford approached ownership with a leadership transition concept driven by a personal desire to rebalance his day-to-day responsibilities and travel commitments while remaining engaged with the organization and serving as a valuable resource to management and ownership. That planning led to the structure being announced today.

As part of his new responsibilities as Senior Advisor, Ledford will remain actively involved with MSSG on special projects and strategic initiatives, including the development of a new soccer-specific stadium for El Paso Locomotive FC.

As part of the transition, Brad Taylor has been named President and General Manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas, while continuing in his role as Senior Vice President of MountainStar Sports Group. In his expanded role, Taylor will oversee all baseball operations, business functions, and community engagement initiatives for the Chihuahuas.

Mike DiGiulio will continue in his role as President and General Manager of El Paso Locomotive FC, ensuring continuity and stability for the club as it continues to compete at the highest level of the USL Championship.

"This transition reflects thoughtful planning and strong leadership development within our organization," said Josh Hunt, Chairman of MountainStar Sports Group. "Alan's impact on professional sports in El Paso is profound, from bringing Triple-A Baseball downtown to launching Locomotive FC, and we're fortunate that he will continue contributing at a strategic level. Brad has done a tremendous job leading the Chihuahuas, and he and Mike are proven leaders. This structure positions MSSG extremely well for the future."

"Alan has built an incredible foundation for the Chihuahuas and MountainStar Sports Group, and I'm grateful for the trust he and ownership have placed in me," said Taylor. "I'm excited to continue leading the Chihuahuas organization and working with our outstanding staff as we build on the success we've achieved together."

"This transition reflects the strength of our leadership team and the long-term vision for MountainStar Sports Group," said Ledford. "Brad has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to our organization and our community. I look forward to continuing to support MSSG, our ownership, and our teams in this new advisory role."







