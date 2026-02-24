Salt Lake Bees Stir Things up with New Alternate Identity: Utah Dirty Sodas

Published on February 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- This season, the Salt Lake Bees are stirring up something new with the launch of the Utah Dirty Sodas, a fresh MiLB alternate identity that blends Utah's iconic dirty soda culture with America's pastime in a bold, playful and distinctly local way.

The Bees will transform into the Utah Dirty Sodas every Wednesday home game throughout the season, turning summer nights at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak into a high-energy celebration of Utah flavor and community.

The first Utah Dirty Sodas game is set for Wednesday, April 1, with tickets on sale starting Tuesday, February 24, at utahdirtysodas.com.

As the official presenting sponsor of the Utah Dirty Sodas, Swig will bring its signature dirty sodas to The Ballpark all season long. Each Utah Dirty Sodas night will be presented by Swig, who will provide $3 Swig drinks at The Ballpark, a free Swig item if the Dirty Sodas score four or more runs and a special ticket package that comes with an exclusive Swig and Utah Dirty Sodas merchandise item.

"We're excited to partner with Swig and unveil an alternate identity that reflects Utah's creativity, energy and entrepreneurial spirit," said Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees. "Dirty sodas are a vibrant part of Utah's culture, and we can't wait to combine that obsession with the state's love for baseball." Swig, home of the original dirty soda, sparked a cultural phenomenon that has spread nationwide. Founded in Utah in 2010, Swig started and popularized sodas mixed with cream, flavored syrups and creative add-ins, turning a simple drink into a craveable ritual. Swig has more than 140 locations across the United States and has turned the dirty soda into a daymaking staple.

"As the dirty soda category creator, Swig couldn't be more delighted to be the presenting partner of the Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays at The Ballpark at America First Square," said Alex Dunn, CEO of Swig. "Great baseball, family fun and a refreshing dirty soda make a great combination." When the team becomes the Utah Dirty Sodas, it's a celebration of bold flavors, big personality and shared identity, where baseball and soda blend into one unforgettable experience. To bring the brand to life, the Bees partnered with RARE Design, a boutique design agency based in Mississippi, to create a look that reflects Utah's dirty soda culture.

"Nothing is more magical than a summer night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Our aim was to capture that magic in a way that makes every Dirty Sodas night unapologetically fun and distinctly Utah, " said Ben Jones, account director for RARE Design. " We're proud to have brought this identity to life and look forward to seeing the Utah Dirty Sodas take the field this year."

The on-field look features cream-colored jerseys with red sleeves, "Dirty Sodas" script across the chest in brown lettering, brown numbers, a Utah Dirty Sodas logo on one sleeve and a Salt Lake Bees logo on the other. The caps are brown with a red bill and the Dirty Sodas logo front and center.

Fans can also get their hands on select Utah Dirty Sodas merchandise at the Salt Lake Bees Team Store and online at utahdirtysodas.com. The full selection of Dirty Sodas merchandise will be available at a later date.

From the first pitch to the final out, Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays promise a ballpark experience as refreshing as a favorite Swig drink.







