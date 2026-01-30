Salt Lake Bees Announce 2026 Home Game Times

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees have officially announced game times for the 2026 season as the club prepares for its 32nd year as a franchise and its second season at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak.

For the 2026 season, Bees home games from Tuesday through Saturday will begin at 6:35 p.m. Sunday game times will vary by month, with games starting at 2:05 p.m. during April and May before shifting to 6:05 p.m. on Sundays in June, July, August and September.

The Bees will open the 2026 campaign on the road, beginning the season on March 27 in Las Vegas against the defending Pacific Coast League Champions. The matchup will mark the managerial debut of Doug Davis, who takes over the club ahead of the 2026 season.

Salt Lake's home opener is set for March 31 against the Sacramento River Cats, officially kicking off year two at The Ballpark at America First Square and welcoming fans back to Downtown Daybreak for another summer of Bees baseball.

The 2026 schedule features several extended homestands, highlighted by a back-to-back 12-game homestand from May 12-24 against the El Paso Chihuahuas and Tacoma Rainiers. Following the All-Star break, the Bees will return home for a nine-game homestand from July 17-26 with three games against the Reno Aces, followed by a six-game stretch against the Omaha Storm Chasers out of the International League.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale on February 3 and can be purchased at milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/single-game-tickets with theme nights and the promotional schedule also being announced that day.







