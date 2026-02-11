Bees Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

SOUTH JORDAN, UT -- The Los Angeles Angels announced the 2026 Player Development Staff on Wednesday, with Doug Davis headlining the Salt Lake Bees coaching staff as the club's new manager. The remainder of the coaching staff returns from the 2025 season which includes Pitching Coach Shane Loux, Assistant Pitching Coach Andy Hawkins, Hitting Coach Alonzo Powell and Bench Coach Jack Santora. On the support side, Assistant Athletic Trainer Dan Turner and Video Assistant Thomas Quinn join the organization as the newest additions for the 2026 season.

The Salt Lake Bees in conjunction with the Los Angeles Angels announced the hiring of new manager Doug Davis on January 21, becoming the ninth manager in franchise history replacing the Bees winningest and longest tenured manager Keith Johnson who takes over as third base coach in Anaheim. Davis joins the Bees after three seasons as manager of the Round Rock Express, where he went 237-210 from 2023-2025 and gave the Express their first Pacific Coast League Championship berth since 2019 after leading the club to a franchise record 89 wins and a second half title. In 2025, Davis reached 900 managerial victories and enters 2026 with a career managerial record of 904-811 across 13 seasons leading minor league clubs. Prior to his time in Round Rock, Davis joined the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 2017, serving as a defensive and bullpen coach before being named the team's manager in 2020, managing the team in 2021 and 2022 after the 2020 season was canceled. Davis's coaching resume includes time at the Major League level, serving as bench coach for the Florida Marlins during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. He was part of the Marlins' 2003 World Series championship staff. As a player, Davis was a catcher and infielder and was selected by the California Angels in the ninth round of the 1984 MLB Draft. He played professionally for 11 seasons across the Angels, Texas Rangers, and Kansas City Royals organizations, appearing in seven Major League games--six with the Angels in 1988 and one with the Rangers in 1992.

Santora returns to the Bees for a fourth season and has been a coach in the Los Angeles Angels organization since 2017, including serving as the manager of the Orem Owlz in 2019.

Santora was drafted by Arizona in the 19th round of the 1999 draft out of UCLA and spent part of the 2002 season with the Tucson Sidewinders in the PCL. Following six years in affiliated baseball, Santora played four seasons with the Independent Newark Bears of the Atlantic League and 10 seasons in the Italian Baseball League with Rimini and San Marino. As a member of the Italian National team Santora won European Baseball championships in 2010 and 2012 and was a coach for Team Italy during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Loux enters his third season as the Bees pitching coach after serving as a pitching coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, with stops at Hillsboro and Amarillo. Initially drafted by the

Detroit Tigers in the 2nd round of the 1997 Draft, Loux pitched professionally for 17 seasons with big league appearances for the Tigers, Angels and San Francisco Giants. Loux pitched two seasons for the Bees, including racking up 12 wins and a 3.98 ERA for Salt Lake in 2008, becoming the only pitcher in franchise history to win Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year honors. Loux holds the second-most wins in a single season by a Bees pitcher set in 2008 with 12 victories on the mound, tied with Brian Cooper (1994), Eddie Guardado (1994) and trails only Dustin Moseley who set the club record in 2006 with 13. He also has the eighth best single season ERA by a Bees pitcher in a minimum of 115 innings pitched with a 3.98 earned run average set in 2008.

Hawkins returns for his third season with the Bees and has served as a pitching coach since the 2001 season, including eight seasons with the Texas Rangers. Hawkins served as the bullpen coach for the Texas Rangers and was elevated to interim pitching coach during the 2008 season following the dismissal of Mark Connor. Prior to that promotion, he was the pitching coach for the Oklahoma RedHawks. Hawkins departed the Rangers following the 2015 season and, in 2016, joined the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, as pitching coach. On February 16, 2024, he was named the assistant pitching coach for the Salt Lake Bees, the Los Angeles Angels' Triple-A affiliate. A 10-year Major League veteran, Hawkins playing career highlights include being the only pitcher credited with a win during a World Series game in San Diego Padres franchise history and throwing an eight inning no-hitter with the New York Yankees in a 4-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox during the 1990 season.

Powell is in his third season with the Bees and has served as a hitting coach for the Chunichi Dragons in the Nippon Baseball League, the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants. As a player, Powell signed with the San Francisco Giants as an undrafted free agent in February 1983 and made his Major League debut on April 6, 1987, with the Montreal Expos. Powell later spent the 1991 season with the Seattle Mariners. Powell made it to the Major Leagues with Montreal and Seattle and won three consecutive batting titles in the Japanese Central League, the first foreign-born player to do so.Powell served as the hitting coach for the Astros and Giants before going back to Japan to be part of former teammate Tsuyoshi Yoda's backroom staff at the Chunichi Dragons.

The Bees support staff includes Athletic Trainer Koki Ikeda, Assistant Athletic Trainer Dan Turner, Strength & Conditioning Coach Jimmy Sanchez, Game Planning Strategist Zackary Turner, Video Assistant Thomas Quinn, and Clubhouse Manager Chris Simonsen. Ikeda returns for his second season with the Bees and his first as the club's Head Athletic Trainer. Zackary Turner also returns after serving as the team's Video Assistant in 2025, transitioning into the Game Planning Strategist role for the upcoming season. Sanchez enters his fourth season with the Bees and was named Pacific Coast League Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year in 2024. Simonsen enters his seventh season with the Bees organization. He began his tenure in 2019 as the visiting clubhouse manager before being promoted to Clubhouse Manager in 2023.

Simonsen was named the 2025 Pacific Coast League Clubhouse Attendant of the Year. The Bees welcome Dan Turner and Thomas Quinn who begin their first season with the club.

The Salt Lake Bees open the 2026 season on the road in Las Vegas on March 27 and return home for the home opener on March 31 against the Sacramento River Cats at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak.







