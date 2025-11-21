12th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights Opens with Promo-Filled Week

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 12th annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist begins tonight, November 21, kicking off a 45-day run of the signature event at Constellation Field during the holiday season.

Friday, November 21 - Opening Night

Be one of the first people to see the re-designed setup of Sugar Land Holiday Lights at the start of the 12th year transformation of the home of the Space Cowboys with over 3.5 million lights.

Saturday, November 22 - Children's Entrepreneur Market

A special market will be set up on the field featuring vendor booths from young entrepreneurs ages 5 - 17.

Sunday, November 23 - Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

Attendees can bring their dogs to experience the magic of Sugar Land Holiday Lights from 6 pm to 9 pm. Dogs do not require a ticket, but guests with dogs must sign a waiver upon entry. All dogs must be on a leash.

Monday, November 24 - Goodwill Monday

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, guests that donate a full bag of gently used items at the Regions Bank Ticket Office will receive a free ticket for Sugar Land Holiday Lights. One full bag must contain at least five items.

Tuesday, November 25 - Silver Bells and Bingo

Guests 55 and older receive discounted admission to Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Plus, enjoy bingo in the Karbach Cantina, located on the concourse in left field.

Wednesday, November 26 - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Raising Cane's and Wine Tasting

All educators can receive a free ticket for Wednesday night along with a discount on additional tickets with proof of a teacher email. Tickets can be claimed online here or purchased at the Regions Bank Ticket Office.

An optional wine tasting add-on is also available for all guests 21 and older. Wine tasting add-ons can be purchased onsite at the Karbach Cantina or online in advance here.

Thursday, November 27 - Thanksgiving Day

Spend Thanksgiving night at Constellation Field as Sugar Land Holiday Lights is open from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Friday, November 28 - Carnival Opening and Sip, Shop and Sleigh Holiday Market

As Sugar Land Holiday Lights enters its second week, it's the first night of the Carnival at Constellation Field! Located beyond the center field gate, carnival passes are available for purchase onsite.

Friday is also the first night of the Sip, Shop and Sleigh Holiday Market, which will feature special vendors on the warning track set up in collaboration with House of KB Boutique.

Saturday, November 29 - Sip, Shop and Sleigh Holiday Market

It's the second night of the Sip, Shop and Sleigh Holiday Market on the warning track at Constellation Field.

Sunday, November 30 - Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

Enjoy the second of five Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed. Attendees can bring their dogs to experience the magic of Sugar Land Holiday Lights from 6 pm to 9 pm. Dogs do not require a ticket, but guests with dogs must sign a waiver upon entry. All dogs must be on a leash.

It is also the final night of the Sip, Shop and Sleigh Holiday Market.







