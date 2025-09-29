Nick Hernandez Named Pacific Coast League All-Star

SUGAR LAND, TX - Space Cowboys' right-hander Nick Hernandez has been named a Pacific Coast League All-Star, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

In 46 games with Sugar Land this season, Hernandez went 4-5 with a 2.12 ERA, hurling 46.2 innings while allowing just 11 earned runs with 22 walks and 63 strikeouts. He converted 11 of 13 save chances over the course of the year while also collecting eight holds. Additionally, the 30-year-old made a career-high 10 appearances with the Astros in 2025, throwing 10.2 innings and striking out 11.

Hernandez finished third in the Pacific Coast League in saves and was one of just three players to record double-digits saves in 2025 in the league. His eight holds were also tied for the fifth-most among pitchers in the PCL. Among pitchers that threw at least 40.0 innings in the Pacific Coast League in 2025, Hernandez was first in batting average against, BABIP (.211) and Left on Base Percentage (85.7), second in WHIP (1.01), third in ERA, trailing only teammates RHP Jason Alexander (1.55) and LHP Brandon Walters (2.08), fourth in strikeout rate (33.7) and fifth in strikeouts per nine (12.15).

From August 17 until he was recalled by the Astros on September 10, Hernandez went 8-for-8 in save opportunities, registering a save in eight of his final nine appearances with the Space Cowboys, including each of his final six outings.

Originally selected in the eighth round of the 2016 Draft by the Houston Astros out of the University of Houston and re-acquired in a trade with San Diego on June 4, 2024, Hernandez is the fourth Sugar Land reliever to be recognized as a Pacific Coast League All-Star, joining RHP Ronel Blanco (2021), RHP Enoli Paredes (2022) and RHP Wander Suero (2024). He's the 15 th ever Pacific Coast League All-Star selection for the Space Cowboys after Sugar Land had six All-Stars in 2024.







