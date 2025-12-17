Sugar Land Holiday Lights Continues Through Holiday Season

SUGAR LAND, TX - With the holiday season ramping into full gear, the 12th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist carries on throughout the holiday season, continuing its 45 consecutive day run through January 4.

Upcoming promotions for the remainder of Sugar Land Holiday Lights include the final Center Field Cinema (December 17) presented by Houston Methodist with a screening of 'The Polar Express', Faith and Family Night (December 18), Ladies Night (December 19) with a wine tasting add-on and Lights and Leashes (December 28) presented by Hollywood Feed. There is also a second Teacher Appreciation Night (January 2) presented by Raining Cane's with a wine tasting add-on before school resumes. Plus, attendees will have their final chances to take photos with Santa Claus every night until December 23.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 6 pm to 10 pm with tickets available for $22-$25. A staple of Sugar Land Holiday Lights is New Years Eve with a New Years Eve Fireworks Show at midnight presented by Houston Methodist as Sugar Land Holiday Lights stays open from 6 pm to 12 pm. It's also the Fourth Annual New Years Eve Ball presented by Planet Fitness from 8 pm to 12 pm in the Regions Bank Club. New Years Eve Ball tickets include a buffet dinner, a three-hour open bar for beer and wine, a DJ, photobooth, a champagne toast at midnight and a premium view of the midnight fireworks display. Tickets for the New Years Ball are for guest 21-years-old and up and include access to the Regions Bank festivities as well as Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

After the New Year, Sugar Land Holiday Lights concludes its run by being open nightly from January 1 through 4 from 6 pm to 10 pm. Full details and tickets can be found online at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.







