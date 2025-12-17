River Cats, Giants Exhibition Game Tickets on Sale

Published on December 17, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The fifth battle between the Sacramento River Cats and their parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants, is set to get the River Cats baseball season underway on Sunday, March 22 at 5:07 p.m. Fans can now secure their seats as single-game tickets are now on sale.

"We're thrilled to once again host the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park for what has become a highly anticipated way to start the River Cats season," said Sacramento River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "It's a chance for Sacramento fans to welcome rising Giants stars, reconnect with familiar faces who once wore the River Cats jersey, and matchup in a unique atmosphere against our big-league affiliate. Sacramento's love for baseball runs deep and this game provides another opportunity to celebrate that passion".

Each of the past two years have seen the River Cats leave the clash of affiliates as the victor, though it came in two very different fashions. While the Giants took an early 2-0 lead in 2025, the River Cats came back to win with four consecutive runs for a 4-3 victory. Meanwhile, the 2024 edition saw Sacramento cruise to an 8-1 victory.

Tickets for this matchup are now available online only here. Fan interested in booking a suite or hospitality space, can contact the sales office at (916) 371-HITS (4487) or tickets@rivercats.com. The Sutter Health Park ticket office is closed for the offseason and will reopen In March.







Pacific Coast League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.