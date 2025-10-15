Banana Ball Makes Awaited Return to Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sutter Health Park serves as home for both the Sacramento River Cats and the Athletics, and for two nights in March 2026 will also serve as host for a pair of Banana Ball contests between the Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters.

As announced in the Banana Ball Selection Show on Oct. 9, the Party Animals have chosen Sacramento and Sutter Health Park as the home of their two-game series in 2026 on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. This will be the third year the Party Animals play in West Sacramento and the first visit for the Texas Tailgaters.

To acquire individual tickets, join the Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com before it closes on Oct. 31. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets, and, if selected, fans will have the opportunity to purchase following a verification process. For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit https://bananaball.com/tickets.

If interested in booking a suite or hospitality space for either contest, fans can join the Sutter Health Park waitlist at this link. A Sutter Health Park ticket representative will reach out to discuss available tickets while hospitality inventory remains. Athletics and River Cats season ticket members have first access to purchase suite and hospitality tickets, and will be contacted by their membership representatives with further information.

The exciting brand of baseball originally made famous by the Savannah Bananas is dubbed "Banana Ball," a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, and fans catching foul balls for outs. Learn all about the unique Banana Ball experience here, and discover the origins of the Party Animals and the Texas Tailgaters.







