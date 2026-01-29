Sacramento River Cats Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats have announced their 2026 coaching staff, returning the entire group from 2025.

Manager Dave Brundage, Fundamentals Coach Jolbert Cabrera, Pitching Coach Alain Quijano, Hitting Coach P.J. Pilittere, and Assistant Hitting Coach Robert Riggins will once again serve as the Sacramento field staff, joined by fellow returners Brian Reinker (trainer), Chris Walsh (trainer), Chris Harms (strength and conditioning coach) and Nick Solitario (player development associate).

Dave Brundage returns for his 10th year as manager of the River Cats, a position he's held since 2017. In his eight seasons (no season in 2020), Brundage has amassed a 537-608 (.469) record, including a magical 2019 season in which Sacramento won 73 games and were crowned both Pacific Coast League and Triple-A Champions. In 2025, Brundage guided the River Cats to an overall record of 77-73. Currently, he has totaled the second-most managerial wins in Sacramento franchise history, trailing only the 578 of Tony DeFrancesco (2003-07, 2009-10).

For his career, Brundage has a managerial record of 1,908-1,923 (.498), with a total of three league championships. 19 consecutive seasons of his 27-year managerial career have come at the Triple-A level. Prior to Sacramento, Brundage guided the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies, 2014-16) over four seasons, and spent his first six Triple-A campaigns with the Richmond/Gwinnett Braves (Atlanta Braves, 2007-2012).

Jolbert Cabrera embarks on his 10th season in the Giants' organization, his seventh as fundamentals coach of the River Cats after assuming the role in Sacramento's 2019 championship season. Twice Cabrera has helped the team set franchise records, tying the mark for fewest errors committed in 2021 (103) before rewriting it in 2024 (98), and coaching the River Cats to post their best fielding percentage in franchise history in 2024 (.982).

Alain Quijano returns to Sacramento for his third season, his sixth total in the San Francisco organization after spending his first three as pitching coach with the Eugene Emeralds. While in Eugene, Quijano's pitching staffs totaled no fewer than 1,286 strikeouts in each of his three seasons, and he helped mentor the Emeralds to an eye-popping 3.42 ERA and .220 opposing batting average during the 2022 campaign in which Eugene was 81-48.

Robert Riggins returns for his third season with the River Cats, his fifth in the San Francisco organization after also serving as the hitting coach/strategist for the DSL Giants Black from 2022-23. Having spent over a decade as a coach, Riggins has also served at the high school level in New Mexico including stops as a head coach at Los Lunas High School (2010-12), Pojoaque Valley High School (2013-14, 2019), and Lovington High School (2016-18).

P.J. Pilittere returns for his second season with the River Cats and as a member of the Giants organization. Prior to joining the Giants, Pilittere served as the assistant hitting coach for the Colorado Rockies from 2022-24. Prior to that, Pilittere was the hitting coach for the New York Yankees from 2018-21, making the playoffs in all four seasons while twice coaching in the ALCS.

In the training room, Brian Reinker returns for his fifth season in the San Francisco organization, all with Sacramento, after coming aboard for the 2022 campaign. Prior to joining the Giants, Reinker spent nearly two decades with the Los Angeles Angels organization from 2003-2021, and was named the PCL Athletic Trainer of the Year in 2015 with the Salt Lake Bees. Back for his third season is Chris Walsh, who will enter his fifth year in the San Francisco organization. Prior to joining the River Cats in 2024, he spent two seasons with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A). Walsh has also worked five seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization (2017-2021) as a certified athletic trainer.

Chris Harms returns for his second season as strength and conditioning coach for the River Cats and his seventh season in the San Francisco organization. Harms' time with San Francisco began in 2020 with the DSL Giants (Rookie) and continued with the AZL Giants (Rookie) in 2021, San Jose (2022), and Eugene (2023-24).

Nick Solitario returns for his second season as player development associate and his fourth season with the Giants organization. Prior to joining the River Cats in 2025, Solitario served as the baseball video and technology associate with the Eugene Emeralds (High-A) in 2023, and then reprised his role in 2024 with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A).

