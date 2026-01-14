Open Call for River Cats 2026 National Anthem Auditions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - If you have ever dreamed of getting a baseball game underway by singing the National Anthem, now is your chance as the Sacramento River Cats have announced their National Anthem auditions for the 2026 baseball season will take place at Sutter Health Park on the evening of Feb. 17.

Auditions are open to all soloists and instrumentalists, and those interested in performing prior to a River Cats game must submit an audition demo by Friday, Jan. 30. Demos received past this date will not be considered.

All demos submitted must be an A cappella version or original performance of the Star-Spangled Banner, sung in full with clear, consistent, and correct lyrics. The full performance must not exceed 90 seconds.

To submit a demo, please email a mp3 or YouTube link to marketing@rivercats.com. The subject line should read "2026 National Anthem Demo" and include a name, phone number, and email address in the body of the email. Submissions that do not meet this requirement will be automatically rejected.

The River Cats will invite the top demos submitted to Sutter Health Park for a live audition on Feb. 17. Due to the volume of applicants, performers will only be contacted if they are selected to audition in person. Selected performers will be contacted the week of Feb. 9 with further instructions.







