Baseball America Names Chip Maxson 2025 MiLB™ Executive of the Year

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are proud to announce that President and COO Chip Maxson has been named the Baseball America 2025 Minor League Baseball© (MiLB) Executive of the Year.

Just two months after earning an honor of similar namesake from MiLB©, Maxson has been chosen as the top executive of all 120 MiLB© affiliates by Baseball America, the website and print magazine company that has developed into one of the premiere baseball outlets in the country. Under Maxson's leadership, Sutter Health Park undertook the unprecedented challenge of hosting two baseball teams and embarked on an ambitious eight-month renovation prior to the season.

"This recognition from Baseball America in addition to the honor from MiLB are a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of our entire team," said Sacramento River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "Every member of our staff plays a vital role in creating unforgettable experiences for our fans and I'm proud to share this honor with our entire organization and the Sacramento community."

Following the April 4, 2024 announcement that the Athletics would temporarily share Sutter Health Park, significant upgrades were made to meet Major League Baseball© (MLB) standards. Among those included the installation of a state-of-the-art natural grass field equipped with AirPAT technology to enhance turf health, optimize moisture, temperature control, and ensure year-round playability. Six premium club and hospitality spaces underwent modifications, including the Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, Sky River Casino Solon Club, and Diamond View Dugout Club.

During the 2025 season, Sutter Health Park hosted a total of 151 combined MLB© and MiLB© contests in just 180 days. The ballpark recorded a 157 percent increase in announced attendance, welcoming nearly 1.1 million fans across all events.

Since joining the organization in 2012, Maxson has guided the River Cats through transformative growth. Among Maxson's immediate actions in 2013 was the addition and construction of the Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, the first major project at Sutter Health Park since the stadium had been opened in 2000. Maxson's tenure includes leading the affiliation change to the San Francisco Giants in 2015, securing a new stadium naming rights deal in 2019, and overseeing the team's third Triple-A National Championship - the first MiLB© franchise in history to reach that milestone.

This is the second time in franchise history that the River Cats have earned this distinct honor from Baseball America. The first to do so was Sacramento River Cats President & General Manager Alan Ledford following the 2006 season.

Sacramento continues its string of post-season honors over the past two seasons, as following the 2024 calendar year the River Cats were honored as 2024 Bob Freitas Award winners by Baseball America, given annually to the top team from each of MiLB's three classification levels.







