Cosmic Baseball Arrives at Sutter Health Park

Published on December 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After their sold out 2025 tour, Cosmic Baseball is bringing their unique brand of ball to the west coast as Sutter Health Park, home of the Sacramento River Cats and the Athletics, is set to host the 2026 Cosmic Takeover Tour on Oct. 10, 2026.

Cosmic Baseball is a completely new take on baseball, playing an action-packed game with a glow-in-the-dark twist. As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated and MLB Network, this event will take place under blacklight in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100 percent unforgettable. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams in the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis, both of whom sport neon uniforms and play with UV-reactive baseballs.

Fans interested in attending can enter a standard ticket lottery now available on the Cosmic Baseball website. Upon being selected, fans will be notified via email and text, and the opportunity to purchase tickets will exist until sold out.

If interested in booking a suite or hospitality space for this event, fans can join the Sutter Health Park hospitality waitlist here. Fans that join this waitlist will receive further information about purchasing opportunities when hospitality inventory sales are opened. Athletics and River Cats season ticket members have first access to purchase suite and hospitality tickets, and will be contacted with further information.

For up-to-date news regarding the tour stop at Sutter Health Park, fans can follow Cosmic Baseball at @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/. You can also find information at sutterheathpark.com/2026cosmicbaseball.







