Home for the Holidays Community Drive Ticket Offer ($20 Tickets for 24 Hours Only)

Published on December 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WHAT: In the spirit of giving, the Reno Aces are offering $20 tickets for 24 hours to HOME for the Holidays this Friday, December 12th. Fans taking advantage of this offer are required to bring either a clothing donation to Children's Cabinet or a toy donation to Ashlee's Toy Closet.

Your donation will help brighten the season for families throughout Northern Nevada, and together we can make a meaningful impact at a time when our community needs it most.

To purchase, visit RenoAces.com.

The donations are to be dropped off upon arrival at Greater Nevada Field on Friday. The donation bins will be located at the main entrance of the stadium.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by calling the ticket office at (775) 334-7000

For more information on the HOME for the Holidays experience, visit https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.







