Home for the Holidays to Host Donation Drives and Check Presentations

RENO, Nev. - With the holiday season upon us, the Reno Aces are partnering with Ashley's Toy Closet and Children's Cabinet to donate clothes and toys to those in need throughout Northern Nevada this month.

Each night of Greater Nevada Field's Home for the Holidays experience, holiday enthusiasts are encouraged to bring clothes and toys for donations which will go directly to Ashley's Toy Closet and Children's Cabinet, two local non-profits in Northern Nevada. Upon entering, there will be bins located at the main entrance near the Team Store for donation drop-offs.

Additionally, the Reno Aces Foundation will present its grant recipients with a check across the various nights of Home for the Holidays. The Foundation chose 14 local organizations to receive grants during their most recent window of applications. In total, the organizations will receive a combined $80,000 split among the charities.

For more information on the inaugural Home for the Holidays experience, please visit https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.







