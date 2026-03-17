Aces Offer St. Patrick's Day Flash Sale for Opening Day
Published on March 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: $10 tickets in Right Field Reserve for Opening Day on Friday, March 27th with promo code "GREEN"
WHEN: Tuesday, March 17 from 6:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST
WHERE: RenoAces.com
The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners for Opening Day. First pitch will be at 2:05 p.m. PST.
Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call the ticket office at (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from March 17, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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