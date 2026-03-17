Aces Offer St. Patrick's Day Flash Sale for Opening Day

Published on March 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







WHAT: $10 tickets in Right Field Reserve for Opening Day on Friday, March 27th with promo code "GREEN"

WHEN: Tuesday, March 17 from 6:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST

WHERE: RenoAces.com

The Reno Aces' 2026 home opener is set for Friday, March 27th, as they host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners for Opening Day. First pitch will be at 2:05 p.m. PST.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call the ticket office at (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 17, 2026

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