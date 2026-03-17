Deadline Approaching for Oklahoma Teachers to Register for Popular OKC Comets MVP Program

Published on March 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma elementary school teachers have until April 2 to register for the free, statewide Oklahoma City Comets MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education for the current academic year. All second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers and classrooms in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the 10th year of the program thanks to partner Devon Energy.

The OKC Comets MVP Program incentivizes teachers and students to participate in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum, rewarding students for their STEM achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.

Participating teachers receive all necessary MVP Program materials free of charge, as well as tickets to a Comets game honoring MVP teachers and students. MVP students receive tickets to a Comets game recognizing their participation and success throughout the school year and also receive an exclusive MVP baseball hat. The MVP Program culminates each summer with MVP Field Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers, as well as their families, featuring numerous STEM activities.

The MVP Program impacted more than 22,000 students during the 2024-25 academic year and has experienced tremendous growth since the program began in 2016. Participation in the MVP Program was initially only open to Oklahoma City Public Schools third- and fourth-grade classrooms in 2016-17. After a successful start, the program expanded in 2017-18 to include additional metro-area classrooms in the Mid-Del, Putnam City, Edmond and Norman school districts. The program became available statewide in 2018-19 and added second-grade classrooms for the 2021-22 academic year.

To register or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com/mvp.

The Comets will take the field for the first time in 2026 at 7:05 p.m., Friday, March 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, view the complete game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 17, 2026

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