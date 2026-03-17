FOX5 and SSSEN Bring Las Vegas Aviators Baseball to TV Screens Across Nevada in 2026 Season

Published on March 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nev. - KVVU FOX5, the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) and the Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, announced that select Aviators games will air during the 2026 season on KVVU FOX5 and SSSEN, bringing Pacific Coast League baseball to fans in Southern Nevada and Reno.

A Big Season Ahead

Aviators fans have plenty to be excited about heading into 2026. The team is coming off a memorable 2025 season that put Las Vegas baseball in the spotlight-winning the Pacific Coast League First Half title, capturing their third PCL championship in franchise history (1986, 1988, 2025), and making a run all the way to the Triple-A Championship game. Now, with a new season on deck, FOX5 and SSSEN coverage gives fans another front-row way to follow the chase-game by game, all season long.

The partnership also expands FOX5's commitment to local sports, with the FOX5 & Silvers State Sports team following the Aviators throughout the season with coverage, highlights and ongoing reporting.

More Ways to Watch: Free and Easy Access

Select games will be available to fans in multiple ways-including free, over-the-air access-with additional viewing options through participating TV providers and streaming services. SSSEN is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available).

A Proud Partnership

"Bringing Aviators baseball to free, local television is a win for all baseball fans. This partnership with the Aviators and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network is about easy access-making it simple for families in Southern Nevada to watch and follow the team, and celebrate one of our community's great teams after a record season," said Michael Korr, Vice President and General Manager, KVVU FOX5.

"We're excited to return to the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network for the fourth season of Aviators baseball. We have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise. We are also proud of our partnership with FOX5 and SSSEN and it's important for our fans in Southern Nevada to have an additional avenue to watch Triple-A baseball and to follow the Aviators all season long as we defend our Pacific Coast League Championship in 2026." Las Vegas Aviators President & COO Don Logan said.

The complete schedule is as follows, but is subject to change.

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Oklahoma City

Sunday, April 5 vs. Oklahoma City

Tuesday & Thursday, April 21 & 23 vs. Salt Lake

Sunday, April 26 vs. Salt Lake

Wednesday-Thursday-Friday, May 6-7-8 vs. St. Paul

Sunday, May 10 vs. St. Paul

Tuesday & Thursday, May 19 & 21 vs. Albuquerque

Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, June 2-3-4 vs. Reno Aces

Sunday, June 7 vs. Reno Aces

Wednesday-Thursday, June 17-18 vs. Round Rock

Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, July 7-8-9 vs. Tacoma

Wednesday-Thursday-Friday, July 22-23-24 vs. El Paso

Sunday, August 9 vs. Tacoma

Wednesday-Thursday, August 12-13 vs. Sacramento

Sunday, August 16 vs. Sacramento

Thursday & Sunday, August 27 & 30 vs, Sugar Land

Thursday, September 10 vs. Sacramento







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.